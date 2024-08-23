Ukraine repels Russia’s drone assault, downing 14 Shahed UAVs

In the early hours of 23 August, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine using ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, according to Ukrainian Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk.

This attack is part of a pattern of regular assaults by Russian forces on Ukrainian regions using various weapons, including strike drones, missiles, guided bombs, and multiple rocket launcher systems. Ukrainian authorities and international organizations characterize these strikes as war crimes committed by Russia, emphasizing their deliberate nature and targeting civilian infrastructure.

Oleshchuk reported that the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Voronezh Oblast and 16 Shahed-type strike drones from the Yeisk and Kursk regions of Russia.

“As a result of the air battle, aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 14 Shaheds,” Oleshchuk stated.

He added that two more drones were “locationally lost,” meaning they disappeared from radars due to a crash or some other reason. No information about any damage caused by these drones was reported.

The commander noted that air defense systems were active in Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Poltava, and Sumy oblasts during the attack.

While Oleshchuk did not provide information about the impact of the Iskander missiles, Ukrainian airspace monitoring channels reported one North Korean-made KN-23 ballistic missile strike on Cherkasy Oblast at about 1 a.m.

