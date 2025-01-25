Support us on Patreon
Emergency rescued five people, including two children, from a damaged nine-story building in Vyshneve, Kyiv Oblast.
Maria Tril
25/01/2025
kyiv oblast drone attack
The aftermath of the Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast on 25 January 2025. Credit: State Emergency
Russian strikes target residential buildings, critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Cherkasy oblasts

Russian drone strikes hit residential areas and critical infrastructure in Kyiv and Cherkasy oblasts overnight on 25 January, causing significant damage, Ukrainian emergency services reported.

In Vyshneve, Kyiv Oblast, a nine-story residential building suffered extensive damage. Rescue workers saved five people, including two children, from the fifth and nineth floors. The attack destroyed balconies from the fifth to ninth floors and shattered window frames.

In another Kyiv Oblast location, the Russian attack hit a production facility in Fastiv district, causing fire. The fire was extinguished over an area of 600 square metres.

On Cherkasy oblast, Russian drones targeted critical infrastructure overnight, causing power outages in the regional center. Rescuers extinguished a 200-square-meter fire, with damage to private and multi-apartment residential buildings.

The Air Force of Ukraine earlier reported that Russian forces were attacking regions with strike drones. Thirteen Ukrainian oblasts were under air raid alerts.

Russian military consistently attacks Ukrainian oblasts using various weapons, including strike drones, missiles, aerial bombs, and multiple rocket launch systems. Ukrainian authorities and international organizations classify these strikes as war crimes, emphasizing their deliberate nature against civilian infrastructure.

On 24 January, Russian forces attacked Kyiv, killing one person, injuring four, and damaging a ten-story residential building.

