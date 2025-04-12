“Antagonistic” tone marks US-Ukraine minerals deal talks, says Reuters source

Negotiations between US and Ukrainian officials regarding American access to Ukraine’s mineral resources have deteriorated into an “antagonistic” atmosphere, Reuters reports, citing a source with knowledge of the matter.
According to Reuters, 11 April talks revealed significant obstacles to reaching an agreement after the Trump administration submitted what the source described as a “maximalist” draft proposal last month, which greatly expanded demands compared to earlier versions.
The Treasury Department confirmed to Reuters that discussions were taking place but only characterized them as “technical in nature.”
The source told Reuters that the latest US proposal seeks privileged access to Ukraine’s mineral deposits while requiring Kyiv to channel all income from natural resource exploitation—including from both state and private Ukrainian firms—into a joint investment fund, while not providing security guarantees for Ukraine.
Reuters’ source said one surprising “Easter egg” in the document was a US demand for the International Development Finance Corporation to assume control of a natural gas pipeline that transports Russian gas across Ukraine to European markets.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the ongoing talks earlier this week, stating that any minerals agreement should benefit both nations and potentially help modernize Ukraine, as reported by Reuters.
