EU plans 17th sanctions package against Russia over Ukraine invasion

French Foreign Minister Barrot says the EU will align both the substance and timing of its sanctions package with US efforts.
byYuri Zoria
02/05/2025
3 minute read
EU plans 17th sanctions package against Russia over Ukraine invasion

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced on 2 May that the European Union is preparing a 17th package of sanctions against Russia in coordination with the United States.

This comes as US President Donald Trump pushes for Kyiv-Moscow ceasefire talks, allegedly to end the ongoing war. Meanwhile, Moscow continues its deliberate daily air attacks on Ukraine’s residential areas and civilian infrastructure, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and apartment buildings, aiming to disrupt civilian life.

Shortly after his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Barrot stated in an AFP interview, “We Europeans will accompany this American (sanctions) initiative with a 17th package of sanctions,” and confirmed that he had committed to US Senator Lindsey Graham “to coordinate both the substance and the timing” of the sanctions, according to France 24.

WSJ reported earlier that Graham has garnered bipartisan congressional support in favor of additional US sanctions against Russia and tariffs targeting countries purchasing Russian energy.

US senate majority backs 500% Russian energy tariffs to pressure Kremlin into peace deal

The French Foreign Minister noted that Ukraine had accepted an unconditional ceasefire and, as of 1 May, concluded an agreement on critical minerals with the United States. Barrot noted that France, which has expertise in rare earths, might also pursue a similar agreement.

White House secures buyer designation rights over Ukrainian critical minerals not found in agreement published by Kyiv

Ukraine hopes this pact will ultimately support its request for security guarantees from the United States in light of repeated Russian aggression.

“It is now crystal clear that the only obstacle to peace today in Ukraine is Vladimir Putin,” the minister said, adding that “Vladimir Putin’s Russia has made no effort, has sent no sign that it is ready for the ceasefire or the peace that President Donald Trump aspires to, and that the Europeans and of course the Ukrainians aspire to.”

Barrot stated, “this is a decisive moment for Europe,” referencing long-standing calls from French President Emmanuel Macron for European strategic autonomy and “a European pillar for NATO.”

 

