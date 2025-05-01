Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

White House secures buyer designation rights over Ukrainian critical minerals not found in agreement published by Kyiv

The newly signed US-Ukrainian mineral deal is drawing concern over a clause granting the US first rights to purchase or resell Ukrainian resources, potentially giving Washington significant control over Ukraine’s critical minerals market and the ability to sell them even to Russia.
byOlena Mukhina
01/05/2025
3 minute read
The White House in Washington DC. Source: The White House
White House secures buyer designation rights over Ukrainian critical minerals not found in agreement published by Kyiv

The White House has announced that the deal on Ukrainian minerals grants the US the right of first choice to purchase Ukrainian resources or designate a buyer for them. 

On 30 April, Ukraine and the US reached a long-anticipated deal on critical minerals extraction after months of preparation and setbacks. One previous agreement version notably collapsed following the scandalous Oval Office dispute between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The US emphasizes that the “historic agreement” marks the beginning of a partnership for Ukraine’s reconstruction and “long-term economic success.”

According to UNIAN, the White House summarizes the essence of the agreement in several paragraphs, generally echoing what Ukraine’s Minister of Economy, Yulia Svyrydenko, had already stated. However, the US press release also highlights a point the Ukrainian government has not disclosed publicly—the US’s priority right to purchase Ukrainian natural resources.

“If the United States decides to acquire these resources for ourselves, we will given first choice to either acquire them or designate the purchaser of our choice. Economic security is national security, and this important safeguard prevents critical resources from falling into the wrong hands,” says the White House. 

The full text of the agreement has already been published on the Ukrainian government’s website. It states that all new licenses for extracting Ukrainian minerals must include a clause requiring the license holder to sell the extracted resource to the US if the US expresses interest.

It also specifies that the sale will be conducted on market terms. The agreement further mentions that new licenses may include restrictions on selling resources to other parties. However, the published text of the agreement does not mention the US’s right to designate a specific buyer for Ukrainian resources.

Earlier, Sky News correspondent Ivor Bennett said that signing the mineral resources agreement could be good news for Ukraine, but it doesn’t necessarily pose trouble for Russia because it does not rule out a deal with Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin.

Russia might argue that the US business interests in Ukraine serve as a sufficient security guarantee for Kyiv. It could then use this argument to gain US support and prevent the provision of real security guarantees for Ukraine, such as the deployment of European peacekeeping forces.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts