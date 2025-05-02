JD Vance finally admits Russia’s war in Ukraine won’t end soon

On 2 May, after months of insisting that US President Donald Trump would soon end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Vice President JD Vance finally acknowledged that the war is unlikely to end anytime soon, stating that a peace settlement now rests entirely with Russia and Ukraine.
In an interview with Fox News, Vance stated:
“It’s going to be up to them [Russia and Ukraine] to come to an agreement and stop this brutal, brutal conflict,” he said, adding, “It’s not going anywhere […]. It’s not going to end anytime soon.”
Politico notes that Vance made these comments just hours after the US and Ukraine signed an agreement granting the US a share in Ukraine’s mineral profits in return for American reconstruction assistance.
Despite failed efforts to halt Russian attacks, Vance credited President Donald Trump for allegedly initiating movement toward peace.
“I don’t think anybody could have gotten this deal done, other than Donald J. Trump. And when I say this deal, I mean, getting these guys to actually propose a peace settlement,” Vance stated.
In a separate Fox News interview, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated that the US may withdraw from Trump-initiated ceasefire efforts unless a “real breakthrough” happens soon.
“I think the president is going to have to make a decision about how much more time we’re going to dedicate to this,” Rubio said.
Read also
-
EU plans 17th sanctions package against Russia over Ukraine invasion
-
White House secures buyer designation rights over Ukrainian critical minerals not found in agreement published by Kyiv
-
Russia intensifies fighting near Donetsk’s Pokrovsk despite announced VE Day ceasefire
-
US Waltz labels Ukraine “one of the most corrupt” countries, criticizes minerals deal approach
-
ISW: Putin weaponizes Victory Day ceasefire to strengthen Russia’s war effort