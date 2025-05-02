Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

JD Vance finally admits Russia’s war in Ukraine won’t end soon

Trump’s efforts to end the war by pressuring Ukraine to concede to Russia have so far proven futile.
byYuri Zoria
02/05/2025
3 minute read
Vance: Ukraine and Russia must make "land swaps" to end war
US Vice President JD Vance. Photo: JD Vance via X
JD Vance finally admits Russia’s war in Ukraine won’t end soon

On 2 May, after months of insisting that US President Donald Trump would soon end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Vice President JD Vance finally acknowledged that the war is unlikely to end anytime soon, stating that a peace settlement now rests entirely with Russia and Ukraine.

During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump repeatedly promised to end the Russo-Ukrainian war within 24 hours. After taking office, he launched separate talks with Kyiv and Moscow, with one of Washington’s known demands being that Ukraine cede territory to Russia. Now, more than 100 days into his presidency, the war is nowhere near ending: Russian forces continue daily ground assaults in eastern Ukraine and launch nightly drone attacks on residential areas.

In an interview with Fox News, Vance stated:

It’s going to be up to them [Russia and Ukraine] to come to an agreement and stop this brutal, brutal conflict,” he said, adding, “It’s not going anywhere […]. It’s not going to end anytime soon.”

Politico notes that Vance made these comments just hours after the US and Ukraine signed an agreement granting the US a share in Ukraine’s mineral profits in return for American reconstruction assistance.

Despite failed efforts to halt Russian attacks, Vance credited President Donald Trump for allegedly initiating movement toward peace.

“I don’t think anybody could have gotten this deal done, other than Donald J. Trump. And when I say this deal, I mean, getting these guys to actually propose a peace settlement,” Vance stated.

In a separate Fox News interview, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated that the US may withdraw from Trump-initiated ceasefire efforts unless a “real breakthrough” happens soon.

“I think the president is going to have to make a decision about how much more time we’re going to dedicate to this,” Rubio said.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts