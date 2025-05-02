JD Vance finally admits Russia’s war in Ukraine won’t end soon

On 2 May, after months of insisting that US President Donald Trump would soon end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Vice President JD Vance finally acknowledged that the war is unlikely to end anytime soon, stating that a peace settlement now rests entirely with Russia and Ukraine.

During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump repeatedly promised to end the Russo-Ukrainian war within 24 hours. After taking office, he launched separate talks with Kyiv and Moscow, with one of Washington’s known demands being that Ukraine cede territory to Russia. Now, more than 100 days into his presidency, the war is nowhere near ending: Russian forces continue daily ground assaults in eastern Ukraine and launch nightly drone attacks on residential areas.

In an interview with Fox News, Vance stated:

“It’s going to be up to them [Russia and Ukraine] to come to an agreement and stop this brutal, brutal conflict,” he said, adding, “It’s not going anywhere […]. It’s not going to end anytime soon.”

Politico notes that Vance made these comments just hours after the US and Ukraine signed an agreement granting the US a share in Ukraine’s mineral profits in return for American reconstruction assistance.

Despite failed efforts to halt Russian attacks, Vance credited President Donald Trump for allegedly initiating movement toward peace.

“I don’t think anybody could have gotten this deal done, other than Donald J. Trump. And when I say this deal, I mean, getting these guys to actually propose a peace settlement,” Vance stated.

In a separate Fox News interview, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated that the US may withdraw from Trump-initiated ceasefire efforts unless a “real breakthrough” happens soon.

“I think the president is going to have to make a decision about how much more time we’re going to dedicate to this,” Rubio said.