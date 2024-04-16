Ukraine to share wartime experience at seminar for Ministry of Internal Affairs in Lithuania

Lithuania has noticed positive changes in the work of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs during the war and plans to study the Ukrainian experience at a seminar organized in May 2024, Lithuanian Minister of Internal Affairs Agnė Bilotaitė told Ukrinform in an interview.

Lithuania has long supported Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression. The country has sent М577 Command Post Vehicles, a million rounds of ammunition, field equipment, and dry rations, and provided training to the Ukrainian armed forces.

“I have seen significant changes in the system of Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, which have left a strong impression on me and are pretty positive. The technologies used in the ministry, the preparation of facilities and working conditions for employees during wartime, response systems, and cooperation across various sectors such as police, rescue workers, medical personnel, and the military – substantial work has been done, and it is impressive. We are learning from Ukrainians, particularly in border protection, civilian population defense, and protection of territories and facilities. In May, we are organizing a special seminar in Lithuania to study the experience of Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs,” said Bilotaitė.

The minister added that, in her opinion, it was the war that acted as a catalyst, accelerating the processes of reform within Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“In such circumstances, decisions must be made swiftly, without postponement. When reforms are conducted during wartime, the government cannot afford to make mistakes. Positive changes are necessary on the path to Euro-integration. Lithuania fully supports Ukraine’s accession to NATO and the European Union. Firstly, it is crucial for Ukraine, and secondly, we understand it very well as it mirrors our own experience and the path we have walked,” Bilotaitė said.

Even before the onset of the all-out war in Ukraine, Lithuania viewed Russia as its most significant threat to national security. Now, with Russia’s threats escalating amid Luthianian assistance efforts for Ukraine and strict measures against Russians in Lithuania, the perceived risks have heightened more.

Regarding security in the Baltic Sea, Bilotaitė emphasized that Lithuanians consistently perceive Kaliningrad as a source of threat.

“Of course, we feel the danger because we know who they are. Lithuania is a NATO member, and essentially, the Baltic Sea is NATO’s inland sea, but there is one ‘but’… We feel the alliance’s support, yet internally, we are always preparing for the potential threat that may arise. I am very proud of our border service at sea because they have excellent infrastructure and constantly collaborate with the Defense Ministry. Our borders, both on land and at sea, are secure,” said the Lithuanian minister.

Over the last year, Lithuania has installed fortification structures along the Belarusian border spanning 600 kilometers for security purposes and to prevent illegal migration and smuggling.

“First and foremost, we did this because of the war in Ukraine and to prevent illegal tobacco from entering our country and to comply with sanctions,” she said.

According to her, Lithuanian border guards meticulously inspect every truck at checkpoints to prevent the entry of sanctioned goods. Additionally, entry of vehicles with Russian license plates is prohibited in the country.

