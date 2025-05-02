Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

US senate majority backs 500% Russian energy tariffs to pressure Kremlin into peace deal

Senator Lindsey Graham is leading a bipartisan effort to pass legislation that would impose a 500% tariff on imports from nations buying Russian oil, gas, or uranium, particularly China, India, and Iran.
byVira KravchukandbyYana Olynets
02/05/2025
4 minute read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and US President Donald Trump (right).
Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and US President Donald Trump (right).
US senate majority backs 500% Russian energy tariffs to pressure Kremlin into peace deal

A key US Senate ally of President Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham, said he secured commitment from 72 colleagues for legislation that would impose “bone-crushing” new sanctions on Russia, according to Bloomberg.

The US imposed first sanctions on Russia in March 2014 following Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea, which were significantly expanded after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The sanctions target individuals who support and fuel the war, as well as banks, export of certain technologies used in the war, investment and energy sectors. 

The recent proposed legislation aims to impose 500% tariffs on imports from countries that continue purchasing Russian oil, natural gas, and uranium, as a measure to pressure Moscow into engaging in peace negotiations to end the Russo-Ukrainian war, Bloomberg reports.

The legislation targets countries such as China, India, and Iran, which continue to import Russian energy resources.

Before the 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, only 15 % of China’s oil imports and 3 % of India’s oil imports came from Russia in 2021; but by early 2025, China and India together absorbed 85 % of Russia’s crude exports, reflecting a major rerouting of flows from Europe to Asia.

The bill can exert significant pressure on the Russian economy, potentially becoming a key factor in accelerating negotiations.

This deal provided some reassurance to Kyiv officials who had been concerned that Trump might withdraw support for peace negotiations with Moscow.

“He talked about being frustrated,” Graham stated, referring to Trump. “I want a negotiated end to the war, honorably and just. I think Trump’s the best person to achieve that goal, but these sanctions represent the Senate’s view that we see the primary bad guy being Russia.”

Graham warned that Putin “would be making a huge mistake to try to play Trump,” adding that “this bill is a tool in President Trump’s toolbox.”

The South Carolina senator predicted Putin would eventually need to choose between negotiating with Trump to end the war or face having the Russian economy “crushed.”

In March, US President Donald Trump threatened Putin that he is considering imposing large-scale banking sanctions and tariffs on Russia until a ceasefire and a final peace settlement with Ukraine are achieved, following a major Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy responded by emphasizing the need for a just peace that restores Ukraine’s sovereignty and punishes war crimes, as skepticism persisted about Russia’s willingness to abandon its maximalist demands for Ukraine’s surrender.

In April, the US under Trump administration announced sweeping global tariffs on most imports from different countries, including the 10% rate to Ukrainian goods. However, Russia and Belarus were excluded, with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent explaining that their products are not supplied to the American market.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett also defended the exemption as avoiding disruption to delicate peace talks between the US and Russia about the end to the war.

 

 

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!