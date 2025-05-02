US senate majority backs 500% Russian energy tariffs to pressure Kremlin into peace deal

A key US Senate ally of President Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham, said he secured commitment from 72 colleagues for legislation that would impose “bone-crushing” new sanctions on Russia, according to Bloomberg.

The US imposed first sanctions on Russia in March 2014 following Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea, which were significantly expanded after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The sanctions target individuals who support and fuel the war, as well as banks, export of certain technologies used in the war, investment and energy sectors.

The recent proposed legislation aims to impose 500% tariffs on imports from countries that continue purchasing Russian oil, natural gas, and uranium, as a measure to pressure Moscow into engaging in peace negotiations to end the Russo-Ukrainian war, Bloomberg reports.

The legislation targets countries such as China, India, and Iran, which continue to import Russian energy resources.

Before the 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, only 15 % of China’s oil imports and 3 % of India’s oil imports came from Russia in 2021; but by early 2025, China and India together absorbed 85 % of Russia’s crude exports, reflecting a major rerouting of flows from Europe to Asia.

The bill can exert significant pressure on the Russian economy, potentially becoming a key factor in accelerating negotiations.

This deal provided some reassurance to Kyiv officials who had been concerned that Trump might withdraw support for peace negotiations with Moscow.

“He talked about being frustrated,” Graham stated, referring to Trump. “I want a negotiated end to the war, honorably and just. I think Trump’s the best person to achieve that goal, but these sanctions represent the Senate’s view that we see the primary bad guy being Russia.”

Graham warned that Putin “would be making a huge mistake to try to play Trump,” adding that “this bill is a tool in President Trump’s toolbox.”

The South Carolina senator predicted Putin would eventually need to choose between negotiating with Trump to end the war or face having the Russian economy “crushed.”

In March, US President Donald Trump threatened Putin that he is considering imposing large-scale banking sanctions and tariffs on Russia until a ceasefire and a final peace settlement with Ukraine are achieved, following a major Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy responded by emphasizing the need for a just peace that restores Ukraine’s sovereignty and punishes war crimes, as skepticism persisted about Russia’s willingness to abandon its maximalist demands for Ukraine’s surrender.

In April, the US under Trump administration announced sweeping global tariffs on most imports from different countries, including the 10% rate to Ukrainian goods. However, Russia and Belarus were excluded, with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent explaining that their products are not supplied to the American market.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett also defended the exemption as avoiding disruption to delicate peace talks between the US and Russia about the end to the war.