ISW: Russian authorities intensify protection of defense and industrial facilities in border regions from Ukrainian strikes

Russian security officials are intensifying efforts to protect industrial facilities in border oblasts from potential Ukrainian strikes, according to recent reports.

Dmitry Medvedev, Security Council Chairperson, visited the Bryansk Chemical Plant, personally examining the facility’s condition following previous Ukrainian attacks.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 23 January that Ukrainian strikes have predominantly targeted Russian defense industrial base (DIB) facilities and infrastructure supporting the war effort.

Though the plant in Bryansk continues to fulfill state defense orders despite ongoing security challenges, the Kremlin appears to be taking measures to protect these critical industrial installations.

Russian oblasts are escalating financial incentives to recruit military contract personnel. The Republic of Tatarstan has raised one-time contract signing payments from 2.2 million rubles (approximately $22,000) to 2.8 million rubles (around $28,000), according to spokesperson Liliya Galimova.

These developments suggest a multi-pronged approach by Russian authorities to reinforce military readiness and industrial protection amid the ongoing war.

In recent months, Ukraine has intensified its attacks on strategically important Russian military bases to undermine Russia’s war capabilities. Russian border oblasts, particularly Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk, have been increasingly targeted by Ukrainian drone strikes and artillery attacks.

On 24 January, Ukrainian security forces conducted multiple drone strikes on strategic facilities in Russia, targeting the Ryazan Oil Refinery, Ryazan Thermal Power Plant, and a military microelectronics plant in Bryansk.

Read also: