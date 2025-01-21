Support us on Patreon
Eng
ISW: Russian forces recently advanced near Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast

Russian has continued offensive operations in all key sectors of the front but made gains only in three areas.
21/01/2025
Map: ISW
The Russian forces continued ground attacks in all key sectors of the front and made confirmed advances near three locations in Donetsk Oblast, the Institute for Study of War (ISW) reported on 20 January.

For months, Russia has been pushing to capture the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, with a focus on Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar and other Ukrainian strongholds. Pokrovsk has been the focal point of Russia’s ground assaults. By late summer 2024, the situation near Pokrovsk had deteriorated with renewed Russian advances in the east.

According to ISW, Russian forces advanced within southern and northern Toretsk on 20 January 2024, as evidenced by geolocated footage from 18 and 20 January. A Russian military blogger claimed Russian forces captured a waste heap on Toretsk’s northwestern outskirts and are conducting bypassing maneuvers from the north near Krymske, though ISW notes these claims remain unconfirmed.

Map: ISW

In the Pokrovsk direction, geolocated footage from 19 January shows Russian forces advanced at Pokrovske Mine no. 2 north of Kotlyne and in southern Kotlyne. While Russian military bloggers claim broader advances in the area, including full control of Kotlyne and progress in multiple surrounding settlements, ISW indicates these claims lack confirmation.

Map: ISW

The Kurakhove direction has also seen Russian advances, with geolocated footage from 19 and 20 January showing progress south of Petropavlivka and southeast of Kostyantynopil.

A Ukrainian officer operating in the Toretsk area stated on 20 January that Russian forces had not made significant advances near Krymske and Ozaryanivka, contrary to some reports, but are deploying small sabotage and reconnaissance groups to probe Ukrainian positions on Toretsk’s flanks.

