Russia’s President claimed that any peace deal must “eliminate the root causes,” which are basically Ukraine’s independence, as per previous Russian claimes.
byYuri Zoria
21/01/2025
2 minute read
Presidents Donald Trump of the US and Vladimir Putin of Russia.
Presidents Donald Trump of the US and Vladimir Putin of Russia. 16 July 2018. Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead, via Flickr/Trump White House Archived
ISW: Putin maintains demands for Ukraine’s full surrender

Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated on 20 January, US President Trump’s inauguration day, that Moscow is prepared to negotiate with the United States regarding the war in Ukraine, “but indicated that he maintains his demands for Ukraine’s full capitulation,” ISW reports.

Trump has frequently claimed he could end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours of taking office on 20 January, or even before the inauguration. Shortly before the inauguration, this timeline shifted to 100 days. Newly appointed US State Secretary, Marco Rubio, stated that “each side is going to have to give up something.”

During a Russian Security Council meeting, Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed willingness to engage in peace negotiations with a new US presidential administration under Donald Trump, according to ISW.

Putin specified that any peace settlement must “eliminate the root causes” of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. ISW reports that Lavrov had previously defined these causes on 26 December as NATO’s alleged violation of commitments – that never existed – against eastward expansion and claimed discrimination against ethnic Russians and Russian culture within Ukraine.

Ukraine’s army chief: Russia’s primary goal is destruction of Ukrainian statehood

ISW notes that senior Kremlin officials, including Putin and Lavrov, have recently emphasized their refusal to compromise on Putin’s demands from late 2021 and early 2022. These demands include Ukraine’s permanent “neutrality,” prohibition from joining NATO, severe restrictions on its military size, and removal of the current Ukrainian government.

Putin stated on 26 December that former US President Joe Biden had suggested in 2021 that Ukraine’s NATO membership could be postponed by 10 to 15 years, “further demonstrating that alleged threats from NATO expansion did not actually drive Putin to launch the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022,” ISW says.

