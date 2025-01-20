Ukraine’s army chief: Russia’s primary goal is destruction of Ukrainian statehood

Russia’s primary goal is the destruction of Ukrainian statehood, stated Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, in an interview with military correspondent Andrii Tsapliyenko, according to Ukrinform.

As of January 2025, the situation along the front lines in Ukraine remains complex. Recent reports indicate a decrease in Russian offensive operations, with clashes dropping by approximately 20% in the first week of January. However, significant fighting continues, particularly in critical areas such as Pokrovsk and Toretsk, where Russian forces are making incremental advances.

“The Russians aim to seize our territory and dismantle our state. Despite claims of limited objectives, it is clear their ultimate goal is to eradicate our statehood,” Syrskyi emphasized.

Ukrainian forces must leverage areas where Ukraine holds a strategic advantage over the aggressor to secure victory in the all-out war.

“Our focus must be on implementing our strengths. For example, we were the first in the world to create drone forces. Currently, we are scaling and expanding our unmanned aerial vehicle capabilities. We are also advancing robotic platforms, including combat ground systems,” Syrskyi highlighted.

He stressed that winning a war solely through defensive actions is impossible.

“No matter how long you defend, you will eventually be forced to retreat. We are compelled to hold the line while concentrating our forces along the entire frontline,” he said.

Syrskyi noted a significant decrease—by one-third—in absence without official leave (AWOL) cases, a persistent issue for the Ukrainian military alongside the mobilization crisis. This crisis has led international partners to urge Ukraine to lower the conscription age due to a shortage of soldiers, particularly infantry.

“Recently, AWOL cases have dropped by one-third. Furthermore, about 10,000 soldiers who had left their units have returned to reserve battalions, with 4,500 already participating in combat. Many have come to understand that their actions constituted criminal offenses,” Syrskyi explained.

Most soldiers returning from such absences are reassigned to new brigades, although some return to their original units.

Syrskyi acknowledged that the key challenge in forming new brigades is finding experienced commanders to lead them.

“Brigade rotation—replacing and withdrawing units for combat readiness restoration—is a complex process, especially without reserves or existing brigades. Adapting new brigades is equally challenging. With the current number of brigades, finding qualified commanders is a significant issue. Additionally, each brigade must establish its combat traditions, requiring a cohesive, well-prepared team for demanding operations,” noted Syrskyi.

He emphasized that all brigades undergo a period of adaptation before reaching peak effectiveness.

“They need to hold the line, endure, and adapt. After that, they perform as effectively as veteran brigades,” Syrskyi added.

Syrskyi also recalled that Ukraine had only about 12 brigades at the start of 2022.

“Since then, their number has grown. However, unlimited expansion is unnecessary. The General Staff has calculated the exact number of brigades and units required for successful defense and offensive operations,” he concluded.

Earlier, Syrskyi stated that in 2024, Russian troops suffered more significant losses than in the previous two years of the Russian-Ukrainian war combined.

