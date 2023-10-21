Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Supporting Israel and Ukraine is vital to US security, Biden says

When terrorists and dictators do not pay a price for aggression, they cause more death and destruction, the US President said.
bySerge Havrylets
21/10/2023
1 minute read
Joe Biden delivers an address to Americans from the Oval Office of the White House in Washingto on 19 October 2023. Credit: REUTERS
The success of Ukraine and Israel is vital to the national security of the United States, US President Joe Biden said on 21 October.

A day earlier, on 20 October, the Biden administration requested the US Congress to allocate almost $105 billion to support the security needs of Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and the US southern border.

“I know these conflicts can seem far away. It’s natural to ask: Why does this matter to America? Israel and Ukraine’s success is vital to our national security. History has taught us that when terrorists and dictators don’t pay a price, they cause more death and destruction,” Joe Biden wrote on Twitter (X).

In his address to the American people on 19 October, US President Joe Biden said that supporting Ukraine and Israel Biden was a smart investment that would pay dividends for American security for generations.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the US has provided Ukraine with military aid worth $44 billion, according to figures provided by the US State Department, CNBC reported.

