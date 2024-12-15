Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian forces triple drone usage in push toward Dnipropetrovsk Oblast border, says Ukrainian military

Russian forces have dramatically escalated their drone and artillery operations in southern Ukraine, adopting small-group infiltration tactics that enable daily territorial gains despite heavy losses
byOlena Mukhina
15/12/2024
2 minute read
isw ukrainian servicemen drive soviet-made t-64 tanks sumy region near border russia 11 august 2024 amid russian invasion ukraine acknowledged troops had pierced deep kursk offensive top official said aimed
Ukrainian soldiers drive Soviet-made T-64 tanks in the Sumy region, near the border with Russia, on 11 August 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia on 11 August acknowledged Ukrainian troops had pierced deep into the Kursk border region in an offensive that a top official in Ukraine said aimed to “destabilise” Russia and “stretch” its forces. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP)
Russian forces triple drone usage in push toward Dnipropetrovsk Oblast border, says Ukrainian military

In southern Ukraine, the Russian occupation army has started using significantly more drones. There has also been an increase in the number of munitions used by them during artillery shelling, says Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, according to Espreso.

As of December 2024, the use of drones in Russia’s war against Ukraine has significantly evolved. Since 2024, Ukraine has received over 6,000 long-range strike drones. These drones have been utilized against Russian infrastructure, targeting oil refineries and ammunition depots. Ukrainian forces have also maintained a slight edge in FPV (first-person view) drone strikes, with 3,886 recorded strikes compared to Russia’s 2,889. However, Russian drone usage has been increasing rapidly, particularly in strikes against defensive positions.

“The use of FPV drones, as well as reconnaissance drones, has significantly increased—almost doubling, and in some cases tripling. Additionally, the number of munitions used during artillery shelling has almost doubled,” said Voloshyn.

He explained that one possible reason for Russia’s intensified actions is their intention to capture the southern part of Donetsk Oblast and reach the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Earlier, Vladyslav Voloshyn reported that the Russians would continue to ramp up efforts on the Orikhiv front, which he called one of the most difficult. On this front, the occupiers are using tactics of gaining territory with small infantry group assaults.

A recent analysis by BBC shows that the occupiers abandoned “meat grinders” with dozens of soldiers charging across open fields. Now, they send in smaller groups using motorcycles, civilian vehicles, and even electric scooters to target Ukrainian positions.

While many are eliminated, the sheer number of attempts means some groups eventually break through to reach their objectives. Despite heavy Russian losses, this approach lets them capture about one Ukrainian village per day.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts