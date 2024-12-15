Russian forces triple drone usage in push toward Dnipropetrovsk Oblast border, says Ukrainian military

In southern Ukraine, the Russian occupation army has started using significantly more drones. There has also been an increase in the number of munitions used by them during artillery shelling, says Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, according to Espreso.

As of December 2024, the use of drones in Russia’s war against Ukraine has significantly evolved. Since 2024, Ukraine has received over 6,000 long-range strike drones. These drones have been utilized against Russian infrastructure, targeting oil refineries and ammunition depots. Ukrainian forces have also maintained a slight edge in FPV (first-person view) drone strikes, with 3,886 recorded strikes compared to Russia’s 2,889. However, Russian drone usage has been increasing rapidly, particularly in strikes against defensive positions.

“The use of FPV drones, as well as reconnaissance drones, has significantly increased—almost doubling, and in some cases tripling. Additionally, the number of munitions used during artillery shelling has almost doubled,” said Voloshyn.

He explained that one possible reason for Russia’s intensified actions is their intention to capture the southern part of Donetsk Oblast and reach the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Earlier, Vladyslav Voloshyn reported that the Russians would continue to ramp up efforts on the Orikhiv front, which he called one of the most difficult. On this front, the occupiers are using tactics of gaining territory with small infantry group assaults.

A recent analysis by BBC shows that the occupiers abandoned “meat grinders” with dozens of soldiers charging across open fields. Now, they send in smaller groups using motorcycles, civilian vehicles, and even electric scooters to target Ukrainian positions.

While many are eliminated, the sheer number of attempts means some groups eventually break through to reach their objectives. Despite heavy Russian losses, this approach lets them capture about one Ukrainian village per day.

