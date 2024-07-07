Ukraine’s Defense Forces destroy 13 Russian drones overnight

According to Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, Ukrainian air defense forces successfully intercepted and destroyed 13 Shahed-131/136 drones launched by Russian forces on the night of 7 July.

The drones were shot down over Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava oblasts.

Russia also launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Kursk region overnight, the commander said.

Russian forces also struck Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, targeting Nikopol and Pavlohrad districts, according to Governor Serhiy Lysak. In Nikopol, three women aged 38, 65, and 71 were injured in artillery and missile attacks.

The attack damaged three enterprises, a college, a kindergarten and a garage cooperative, 10 private houses, three outbuildings, and a gas pipeline.

Lysak said firefighters’ equipment was also hit while they were working to distinguish a fire caused by an initial strike.

The Russian missile strike damaged four private homes in Pavlohrad. No casualties were reported. Lysak said that Ukrainian air defenses also intercepted a missile and a reconnaissance drone over the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

