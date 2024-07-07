Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces destroy 13 Russian drones overnight

Russian forces also conducted artillery and drone strikes on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the night of 7 July, injuring three women.
byMaria Tril
07/07/2024
1 minute read
russian attack on dnipro 7 july
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipro on 7 July. Credit: Governor Serhii Lysak
Ukraine’s Defense Forces destroy 13 Russian drones overnight

According to Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, Ukrainian air defense forces successfully intercepted and destroyed 13 Shahed-131/136 drones launched by Russian forces on the night of 7 July.

The drones were shot down over Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava oblasts.

Russia also launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Kursk region overnight, the commander said.

Russian forces also struck Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, targeting Nikopol and Pavlohrad districts, according to Governor Serhiy Lysak. In Nikopol, three women aged 38, 65, and 71 were injured in artillery and missile attacks.

The attack damaged three enterprises, a college, a kindergarten and a garage cooperative, 10 private houses, three outbuildings, and a gas pipeline.

Lysak said firefighters’ equipment was also hit while they were working to distinguish a fire caused by an initial strike.

The Russian missile strike damaged four private homes in Pavlohrad. No casualties were reported. Lysak said that Ukrainian air defenses also intercepted a missile and a reconnaissance drone over the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts