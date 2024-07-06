Eng
Russia organizes tank ammo production in India

Russia initiates production of tank armor-piercing rounds in India to supply India’s large fleet of T-72 and T-90 tanks and replenish ammunition stocks.
byYuri Zoria
06/07/2024
2 minute read
russia organizes tank ammo production india blanks used create penetrator 3vbm17 mango apfsds gun rounds telegram/rostec img_20240705_113020_586
The blanks that will be used to create the penetrator for the 3VBM17 Mango APFSDS tank gun rounds. Photo: Telegram/Rostec.
Russia has initiated the production of 3VBM17 Mango APFSDS (Armour-Piercing Fin-Stabilized Discarding Sabot) rounds in India, as reported by the Russian Rostec corporation. This marks the first stage in the complete localization of these rounds’ production in India, Militarnyi says.

India, a longstanding ally of Russia, has refrained from explicitly condemning the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The collaboration aims to support India’s fleet of Soviet-era vehicles equipped with 125-mm guns. According to Russia’s Rostec, this move will enable the replenishment of ammunition stocks and allow for mass production to meet the Indian Ministry of Defense’s requirements. It is unclear, if the collaboration implies supplying Russia with these rounds.

Rostec says Russia’s future plans include establishing a plant for producing powder used in these shells, production of blanks for creating the penetrator, and support for India’s large tank fleet, which includes over 3,500 T-72 and T-90 tanks.

The 3VBM17 Mango round, developed in the early 1980s and adopted by the Soviet army in 1986, was also exported. While it was relevant at the time of its development, it has become less effective against modernized Western tanks since the early 2000s. However, it remains the most commonly used anti-tank weapon in the Russian army.

Earlier, Militarnyi reported that 125-mm tank high-explosive ammunition made in India has been spotted in use by the Ukrainian military. These shells, produced by Munitions India Limited, are copies of the Soviet 3OF19 shells designed in the 1960s.

