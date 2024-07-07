Eng
Russian naval presence in northwestern Black Sea ended in 2023, Ukraine Navy commander says

Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksii Neizhpapa reveals absence of Russian warships in northwestern Black Sea since 2023. He outlines Ukraine’s naval objectives, including targeting Russian vessels and preventing missile strikes.
byYuri Zoria
07/07/2024
2 minute read
VAdm Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Ukrainian Navy. Photo: Ukrinform.
VAdm Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Ukrainian Navy. Photo: Ukrinform.
In an interview, Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, has reported that no Russian warships have entered the northwestern part of the Black Sea since 2023.

Neizhpapa stated,

“Now, no Russian warship has entered the area of almost 25,000 square kilometers since 2023, which is the northwestern part of the Black Sea. This is the task that was set for the [Ukrainian] navy.”

The Ukrainian Navy Commander emphasized that as long as the full-scale war continues, all “objects with the St. Andrew’s flag” – the Russian Navy ensign – are considered legitimate military targets for the Ukrainian Navy, regardless of their location.

Neizhpapa also discussed other naval objectives, including the prevention of Kalibr missile strikes on Ukrainian territory. While acknowledging that this task has not yet been fully accomplished, he confirmed that the goal of preventing troop landings has been successful so far. He expressed confidence that Russian occupiers would not attempt landings in the future.

Earlier, Neizhpapa highlighted the importance of destroying the Kerch Bridge in the effort to liberate the occupied Crimea. Russia had constructed the bridge across the Kerch Strait in 2017 to connect the occupied Crimea peninsula to Russia.

