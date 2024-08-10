Ukraine strikes Russian-occupied gas platform in Black Sea used for electronic warfare

Ukrainian military forces reportedly struck a Russian-occupied gas platform in the Black Sea, according to Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Pletenchuk revealed that the Russians were not using the platform for its intended gas production purposes. Technical equipment for intelligence and Russian military personnel was located there.

Russians repurposed it as a base for electronic warfare operations, particularly GPS spoofing. This technique involves broadcasting false GPS signals to interfere with navigation systems.

Pletenchuk explained that this activity could potentially disrupt civilian maritime traffic, including vessels using Ukraine’s grain export corridor.

He also claimed that no civilian personnel were there because the station was not being used for its intended purpose.

The operation to strike the gas platform was carried out jointly by Ukrainian coastal missile and artillery forces of the Navy and intelligence officers from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense. They allegedly used Sea Baby naval drones with a range of 1000 km (621 miles).

