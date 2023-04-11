Ukraine waiting for right moment to strike Russian warships in Black Sea – Reznikov

Russia does not know all the details of the sinking of the warship Moskva, and Ukraine can make a new “surprise” for Russian ships in the Black Sea thanks to this, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said at the briefing at Ukraine Media Center Odesa.

“I really want to share the details that I am aware of, but we have an agreement with the commander of the Ukrainian fleet Oleksiy Neyizhpapa, thanks to his efforts and his team, this (sinking of the “Moskva” cruiser) happened. We cannot disclose all the details now.

There are some nuances that are still unknown to our enemy, which means that we can offer them another “surprise” at sea, related to their ships. We are just waiting for the right moment to repeat this story.”