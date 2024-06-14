Ukraine shields neighboring countries from Russian aggression in the Black Sea, says US Ambassador Brink in Odesa

Ukraine’s resistance to Russian attempts to control the Black Sea has not only protected its own sovereignty but has also shielded neighboring countries such as Moldova, Romania, Türkiye, and Bulgaria from potential Russian aggression, said US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink at the Black Sea Security Forum, according to Ukrinform.

The Black Sea Security Forum, held in Odesa from 14 to 16 June, has gathered international leaders to discuss the current security dynamics in the Black Sea region.

During her speech at the event, US Ambassador Brink highlighted Ukraine’s critical role in maintaining stability for many neighboring countries.

“We see Odesa, for which the entire Ukrainian nation continues to fight relentlessly despite Russia’s efforts to dominate the Black Sea. Russia poses the greatest threat not only to Ukraine but also to Moldova, Romania, Türkiye, and Bulgaria. If Russia were to succeed in Ukraine, these countries would also face an imperialist and destructive neighbor,” stated Brink.

Brink further acknowledged Russia’s attacks on Odesa, mentioning the near-daily missile and drone strikes, and reiterated the US’ awareness and support for the city.

French President François Hollande, former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, former US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker, and British Army officer Colonel Richard Justin Kemp were among the key speakers at the forum.

Tomorrow, Ukraine anticipates 100 countries attending the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland. The summit aims to establish a joint strategy for ending Russia’s war.

