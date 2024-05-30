Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

FT: US, Ukraine to sign security pact ahead of Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

The deal, expected to be the most significant among Ukraine’s agreements with NATO countries, will outline long-term support, including military training, intelligence sharing, and economic assistance. It will be signed ahead of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland on 15-16 June.
byOlena Mukhina
30/05/2024
2 minute read
Biden Zelenskyy in Kyiv Mykhailivskyi monastery
US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, 20 February 2023. Photo: Ukrainian President’s Office
FT: US, Ukraine to sign security pact ahead of Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

The US is close to signing a new bilateral security agreement with Ukraine in a signal of support aiming to assuage Kyiv after “tense” relations that some Ukrainian officials say have hit their lowest ebb since the beginning of Russia’s war in 2022, according to the Financial Times.

The deal is expected to be the most significant in a series of agreements Ukraine has signed with NATO countries. It would lay out commitments for long-term support for the country, including military training, intelligence sharing, and economic assistance. The agreement will be signed ahead of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland on 15-16 June.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s frustration with Joe Biden became clear this week when the Ukrainian president criticized Biden for choosing to attend a Democratic fundraiser event instead of Ukraine’s peace summit, calling it “not a strong decision.”

The Ukrainian leader added that Biden’s participation in the summit is crucial and that Russian leader Vladimir Putin would be pleased with Biden’s absence at this significant event.

“Putin will only applaud his absence, personally applaud it – and standing, at that,” claimed Zelenskyy.

US officials told the FT that the deal would be signed days before the peace summit. Zelenskyy and Biden are anticipated to sign a bilateral security agreement on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Italy next month.

Ukraine anticipates delegations and officials from over 90 countries and all of the continents to take part in the Peace Summit. The event aims to create a common position on how to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Ukrainians urged Brazil’s president to participate in Global Peace Summit in Switzerland in June 2024

In recent months, Moscow has been doing everything to undermine the event and uses manipulations and propaganda to sabotage its support. It also threatens countries that plan to participate in it.

Read more: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts