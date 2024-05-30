FT: US, Ukraine to sign security pact ahead of Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

The US is close to signing a new bilateral security agreement with Ukraine in a signal of support aiming to assuage Kyiv after “tense” relations that some Ukrainian officials say have hit their lowest ebb since the beginning of Russia’s war in 2022, according to the Financial Times.

The deal is expected to be the most significant in a series of agreements Ukraine has signed with NATO countries. It would lay out commitments for long-term support for the country, including military training, intelligence sharing, and economic assistance. The agreement will be signed ahead of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland on 15-16 June.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s frustration with Joe Biden became clear this week when the Ukrainian president criticized Biden for choosing to attend a Democratic fundraiser event instead of Ukraine’s peace summit, calling it “not a strong decision.”

The Ukrainian leader added that Biden’s participation in the summit is crucial and that Russian leader Vladimir Putin would be pleased with Biden’s absence at this significant event.

“Putin will only applaud his absence, personally applaud it – and standing, at that,” claimed Zelenskyy.

US officials told the FT that the deal would be signed days before the peace summit. Zelenskyy and Biden are anticipated to sign a bilateral security agreement on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Italy next month.

Ukraine anticipates delegations and officials from over 90 countries and all of the continents to take part in the Peace Summit. The event aims to create a common position on how to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

In recent months, Moscow has been doing everything to undermine the event and uses manipulations and propaganda to sabotage its support. It also threatens countries that plan to participate in it.

Read more: