Russia has concentrated around 550,000 occupiers in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and near the border, a source in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense told LIGA.net.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Russia is deploying more manpower and equipment to the front. The minister stated that Russia had around 500,000 troops positioned in Ukraine and near its borders, with plans to increase this number by an additional 200,000-300,000.

Umerov once again called on Western partners to supply more weapons, as the country needs more firepower, including long-range missiles. He said Ukraine was grateful for the military aid and weapons provided by its allies, but only half of the promised equipment arrived on time, which benefited Russia in its new offensive on Kharkiv Oblast.

Sources told LIGA that the current number of Russian forces is up to 520,000 soldiers. Paramilitary units fighting on Moscow’s side aren’t included in this number.

The source noted that 32,000 members of the Russian National Guard, the Federal Security Service, and other security forces who perform law enforcement duties are serving in the temporarily occupied territories.

At the same time, on 24 February 2022, the day when Russia commenced its war on Ukraine, the number of Russian invaders who entered Ukraine was estimated at up to 180,000 soldiers. In November 2023, there were more than 400,000 occupiers on Ukrainian territory.

Meanwhile, a new study showed that 49 % of German citizens support allowing Ukrainian attacks with Western weapons on targets inside Russia, while 44 % oppose the idea.

Germany was hesitant to permit Ukraine to strike inside Russia, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz saying he saw no reason to expand the zone where Ukraine could employ German military aid. Later, he stated that Ukraine had a right “under international law” to defend itself against attacks on Kharkiv over the Russian border.

