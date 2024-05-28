Eng
Reuters: Russia plans to deploy up to 300,000 soldiers to Ukraine’s border

Ukraine aims to strengthen its defensive lines and counter Russian forces, while boosting its military capabilities across air, sea, and land.
byOlena Mukhina
28/05/2024
2 minute read
Kharkiv
Aftermath of Russia’s aerial bomb attack on central Kharkiv on the afternoon of 5 May 2024. Photo: Telegram/Oleh Syniehubov
On 27 May, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov told Reuters in an interview that Russia is deploying more manpower and equipment to the front.

Currently, Ukrainian armed forces have stabilized the new front in the northeastern Kharkiv region. However, Umerov said Russia is preparing for a new offensive.

“Their objective is to open a new front in the north to start using all their manpower, firing power, against us; they are continuing with their objective to destroy the nation,” warned the minister.

Umerov once again called on Western partners to supply more weapons, as the country needs more firing power, including long-range missiles. He said Ukraine was grateful for the military aid and weapons provided by its allies, but only half of the promised equipment arrived on time, which benefited Russia.

Even before Russian forces crossed into northern Kharkiv in May 2024, capturing border villages and displacing thousands of civilians, they had been gradually advancing for months in eastern Donetsk.

“Time is super-crucial, and to repel the attacks, we need to have (the deliveries) on time and in place,” Umerov said.

The minister stated that Russia had around 500,000 troops positioned in Ukraine and near its borders, with plans to increase this number by an additional 200,000-300,000.

Despite this, the main military strategy for the upcoming months would be to hold defensive lines and counter the enemy while bolstering Ukraine’s military capabilities in the air, at sea, and on land.

