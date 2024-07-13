Russia’s attack on Ukraine from north is already ongoing – Budanov

Russian troops have launched a new offensive in northern Ukraine, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov told NV in the latest interview.

The head of HUR avoided directly answering the question of which region of Ukraine he was referring to – Sumy or Chernihiv – as it would provoke panic.

In response to the question of whether the new wave of mobilization in Russia could affect the enemy’s offensive in the east and north of Ukraine in the coming months, Budanov emphasized that the Russians are already attacking from the north.

“When for two years everyone was shouting that there would be an attack from the north, we told everyone that it wouldn’t happen. Nothing happened. The moment we said there would be an attack from the north, everyone immediately started doubting: maybe it won’t happen? It will! It is already ongoing,” Budanov said.

When asked about the Kremlin’s plans to mobilize another 300,000 Russians soon, Budanov replied, “For God’s sake, let them only try.” Meanwhile, the Russian government is finding it increasingly difficult to hide the true extent of its losses in Ukraine and to secure resources for continuing the war.

However, the escalation at the northern border will be impossible to ignore, he added.

“I already told someone from the Western press: unfortunately, I won’t have much good news this year,” the head of HUR added.

In recent months, the Russians have been continuously attacking Donbas, gradually breaching the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defenses. Also, on 10 May, Russia opened a new front in the Kharkiv region. After initial successes, Russian troops suffered heavy losses and were bogged down in Vovchansk.

Read more: