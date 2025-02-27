Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Budanov says he knew scheme of Russia’s upcoming attack as early as 2021

Ukraine’s top spy contradicted claims that officials were unaware of invasion plans, stating he personally presented attack schemes in the US in 2021.
byMaria Tril
27/02/2025
1 minute read
Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov.
Ukraine’s military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov. Creidt: BBC
Budanov says he knew scheme of Russia’s upcoming attack as early as 2021

The head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, revealed that he presented a detailed plan of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to officials in the United States in autumn 2021, months before the full-scale invasion began.

“Around October 2021, there was an interview in the United States where I showed the scheme – how it would happen, with what forces, and in which directions the attack would take place. This was already publicly available information at that time,” Budanov told Ukrinform in an interview.

Budanov made these comments when asked about a recent interview with General Nayev in Ukrainska Pravda. In that interview, Nayev claimed he did not have information about Russia’s full-scale invasion plans.

The intelligence chief responded by emphasizing that by 2021, Ukrainian intelligence had already made public the directions and methods of Russia’s planned offensive against Ukraine.

“You understand, if we published something, it means that all this information regarding the invasion had definitely been circulating everywhere before that moment,” Budanov said. “I remind you once again: it was October, you can check exactly, now it’s possible to find it in open sources.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts