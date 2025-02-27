Budanov says he knew scheme of Russia’s upcoming attack as early as 2021

The head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, revealed that he presented a detailed plan of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to officials in the United States in autumn 2021, months before the full-scale invasion began.

“Around October 2021, there was an interview in the United States where I showed the scheme – how it would happen, with what forces, and in which directions the attack would take place. This was already publicly available information at that time,” Budanov told Ukrinform in an interview.

Budanov made these comments when asked about a recent interview with General Nayev in Ukrainska Pravda. In that interview, Nayev claimed he did not have information about Russia’s full-scale invasion plans.

The intelligence chief responded by emphasizing that by 2021, Ukrainian intelligence had already made public the directions and methods of Russia’s planned offensive against Ukraine.

“You understand, if we published something, it means that all this information regarding the invasion had definitely been circulating everywhere before that moment,” Budanov said. “I remind you once again: it was October, you can check exactly, now it’s possible to find it in open sources.”

