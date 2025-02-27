Feeling “Putin’s breath”: German defense plant to ramp up production

European defense suppliers are stepping up.

In an interview with MTV, Bavarian defense supplier Hensoldt’s CEO Oliver Dörre said that even a ceasefire in Ukraine over the next decade would not change the threat NATO faces from Russia.

Accordingly, Hensoldt aims to more than double its revenue to five billion euros by 2030.

“The military – especially in Poland and the Baltic states – can feel Putin’s breath,” said the company’s CEO, Oliver Dörre.

Hensoldt’s TRML-4D radar plays a crucial role in Ukraine’s air defense, and the company is working to scale up production.

Before Russia’s full-scale attack, Hensoldt had planned to produce three radars per year. “Now we are producing 15 per year and are in the process of increasing production to 20-25,” Dörre stated.

Meanwhile, the EU plans to allocate hundreds of billions of euros in additional defense funding for the first time since the end of WWII. This plan, which is currently under discussion, consists of three parts.