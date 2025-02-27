Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Feeling “Putin’s breath”: German defense plant to ramp up production

byLesia Dubenko
27/02/2025
1 minute read
German defense
Hensoldt HQ mext to Munich/ Rufus46, Wikipedia
Feeling “Putin’s breath”: German defense plant to ramp up production

European defense suppliers are stepping up.

In an interview with MTV, Bavarian defense supplier Hensoldt’s CEO Oliver Dörre said that even a ceasefire in Ukraine over the next decade would not change the threat NATO faces from Russia.

Accordingly, Hensoldt aims to more than double its revenue to five billion euros by 2030.

“The military – especially in Poland and the Baltic states – can feel Putin’s breath,” said the company’s CEO, Oliver Dörre.

Hensoldt’s TRML-4D radar plays a crucial role in Ukraine’s air defense, and the company is working to scale up production.

Before Russia’s full-scale attack, Hensoldt had planned to produce three radars per year. “Now we are producing 15 per year and are in the process of increasing production to 20-25,” Dörre stated.

Meanwhile, the EU plans to allocate hundreds of billions of euros in additional defense funding for the first time since the end of WWII. This plan, which is currently under discussion, consists of three parts.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts