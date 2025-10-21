Europe’s fears of losing comfort may cost it true independence, former Ukrainian army chief Zaluzhnyi says

In his article for Eastern Flank Institute, Zaluzhnyi explains that a fundamentally new military doctrine is currently being developed and will be completed by 2030.

“These will be armed forces of robots, autonomous systems, and artificial intelligence, combined with experience and existing doctrines. Most importantly, they will be able to scale their new capabilities to the required level,” Zaluzhnyi says.

Ukraine is buying time for Europe, but the real battle for security begins now

“Who will initiate this dialogue first—European governments or the Russian military—depends on us and our partners,” Zaluzhnyi says.

Is Europe truly aiming to build a new security architecture?

“Despite countless discussions held at various forums in both Ukraine and Europe, and the postponement of new sanction packages, at this moment we have only one programmatic document developed on a European basis,” Zaluzhnyi says.

“However, analyzing this document from both our perspective and the European one, we must conclude that the declared allocation of financial resources will definitely not be sufficient to achieve its main goal,” he states.

Europe is not ready to abandon reliance on Washington

“Therefore, the implementation of the proposals presented in this document (White Paper) will be based on ‘motivation’ and ‘encouragement,’ without establishing binding mechanisms,” Zaluzhnyi says.

No joint military structures within the EU and no commanders

development and implementation of new technologies ;

; a thorough reform of the defense industry under a strict state program;

under a strict state program; logistics and procurement adjusted for rapid and radical changes in needs;

adjusted for rapid and radical changes in needs; management of processes not only on the battlefield but also within state institutions to achieve political objectives;

not only on the battlefield but also within state institutions to achieve political objectives; the structures of the Defense Forces and Armed Forces as the primary bearers of capabilities;

as the primary bearers of capabilities; doctrines for training and employing all components of the defense forces.

“talks of Europe’s strategic autonomy from the US are decidedly premature,” Zaluzhnyi says.

