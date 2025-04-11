Ukraine proposes hosting next Ramstein meeting, involving military and defense industry representatives

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is exploring the possibility of hosting the next meeting of leading nations in the Ramstein format in Ukraine, involving representatives from the Ukrainian forces and the defense industry, UkrInform reports.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group was initiated by the US in 2022 to coordinate international efforts in providing military aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. The meetings bring together more than 50 countries, including NATO member states. This year, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth joined the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting via video conference, the second time in the group’s history after former Defense Minister Lloyd Austin joined the event online following his cancer treatment.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced the plans on 11 April during a press briefing following the Ramstein meeting in Brussels.

“Ramstein is a very important platform for us as it is the main platform for the supply of weapons, military equipment, and ammunition. Every country that provides us with such support is very important. We spoke with the leaders of all the coalitions – there are now nine, and today we signed an agreement about a new coalition on electronic warfare,” he said.

Umerov stated that Ukraine would continue to cooperate with its allies in the future.

“I will propose holding their meeting in Ukraine so that colleagues from each coalition could come to Ukraine, communicate not only with us but also with representatives of the Security and Defense Forces, and engage our defense industry – this will be a new format. We will provide details of specific steps later,” he revealed.

By engaging its defense industry and security forces directly with partners, Kyiv aims to strengthen its position within European defense production and security frameworks. This integration is beneficial as it allows Ukraine to contribute its battle-tested expertise and enhance Europe’s collective defense capabilities, particularly at a time when the US role in European security is decreasing.

The Ukrainian defense minister also noted that ministers from European and Asian countries, as well as the US, attended the 11 April meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. The Ukrainian side informed them about the security situation and presented Ukraine’s key needs, both urgent and long-term.

The focus was on the supply of air defense systems and interceptor missiles, the delivery of rockets, artillery, ammunition, armored vehicles, and continued funding.

“I am very grateful to our partners for their support. Today we received 21 billion euros in aid, which are very powerful packages and substantial support,” Umerov said.

The latest meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Ukraine’s defense needs was held in Brussels under the joint leadership of the UK and Germany.