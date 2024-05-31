UK Intelligence: Number of Russian losses in May 2024 is highest reported since start of war

The total number of Russian casualties since the start of the war has likely reached 500,000, said British Intelligence in a recent report. In May 2024, Russian losses were over 1,200 per day, the highest reported since 2022.

The elevated casualty rate is highly likely a reflection of Russia’s ongoing attritional offensive, which is being conducted across a wide front. On 10 May, Moscow opened a new front in Kharkiv Oblast, seizing villages and executing civilians. Currently, Ukrainian forces are controlling the situation. However, aerial strikes and fighting are ongoing.

On 30 May, the Spokesperson of the Operative and Tactical Group of Forces “Kharkiv,” Yurii Povkh, said that Ukraine’s armed forces control around 70% of the embattled city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast. Yet, street fighting rages on as Russia unsuccessfully attempts to advance with small groups to gain a foothold.

“It is highly likely that most Russian forces receive only limited training, and they are unable to carry out complex offensive operations,” said the intelligence.

As a result, the Kremlin is conducting its attacks on Ukraine from different positions at a high price.

The UK’s military experts added that Russia continues to recruit additional forces to sustain this approach. However, the need to continuously replenish personnel for the front lines will almost certainly continue to limit Russia’s ability to generate higher-capability units.

Read also: