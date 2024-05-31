Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine controls 70% of Vovchansk City, street fighting continues, military says

Ukrainian forces control 70% of Vovchansk city, with ongoing street battles as Russia tries unsuccessfully advancing in small groups, the military says.
byYuri Zoria
31/05/2024
1 minute read
ukraine controls 70% vovchansk city street fighting continues military says situation kharkiv oblast 31 may 2024 map
Ukraine controls 70% of Vovchansk City, street fighting continues, military says

Ukraine’s armed forces currently control around 70% of the embattled city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, according to a military spokesman. Street fighting rages on as Russia unsuccessfully attempts to advance with small groups to gain a foothold.

Russian forces launched a new offensive on 10 May by crossing into Ukraine’s northern Kharkiv Oblast and attempted to penetrate defenses near Vovchansk and further west of Vovchansk. They advanced several kilometers but were stopped shortly thereafter, with Vovchansk being among their primary targets.

The spokesman of the Operative and Tactical Group of Forces “Kharkiv,” Yuriy Povkh, stated in a live broadcast on UP.Live that Ukraine’s military dominates most of the urban area while Russian tactics involving small-scale incursions to capture territory have proven ineffective so far. Ukraine’s artillery has conducted 573 fire missions in the vicinity. Meanwhile, Russia’s airstrikes targeted Ukrainian positions 17 times on 30 May.

The day also saw Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi declare that while Russia continues amassing forces, it lacks sufficient strength for a full-scale offensive breakthrough in Kharkiv Oblast.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov had warned that Russian occupiers aimed to open a new front in northern Ukraine. Recent statements from Ukraine’s military suggest stabilizing the new frontline in Kharkiv Oblast.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts