Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine reports reduced Russian fire in north while Russians fortify border

Russian forces reduce artillery attacks along Ukraine’s northern border while increasing drone operations and aerial strikes, as both sides fortify positions.
byOlena Mukhina
28/01/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian border guards
Ukrainian border guards during a combat mission to eliminate a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group. Credit: Volodymyr Potapenko
Ukraine reports reduced Russian fire in north while Russians fortify border

Russian forces have decreased the intensity of their shelling of the Ukrainian border but continue to use the entire military arsenal against Ukrainian troops, said Colonel Vadym Mysnyk, spokesperson for the Siversk Group, according to UkrInform.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

“This is the northern border area of our state, and the Russians do not stop daily shelling from Russian territory, particularly targeting Chernihiv, Sumy, and parts of Kharkiv oblasts within our responsibility zone,” Mysnyk explained.

According to him, the Ukrainian military has noticed a slight decrease in the number of attacks and activity in recent days.

“However, they persistently employ drones for dropping explosives, actively use FPV drones, mortars, and to a lesser extent, tube artillery,” said Mysnyk.

He added that Russian forces also use aviation rockets from helicopters, drop guided aerial bombs from aircraft, and periodically employ multiple launch rocket systems.

When asked about Ukraine’s ability to launch counterattacks, Mysnyk emphasized: “Of course, where possible, Ukrainian forces respond effectively. We also see the results of our strikes deep into Russian territory, including in Bryansk and Kursk oblasts.”

Addressing the strengthening of defenses in the Siversk operational area, the Ukrainian spokesperson highlighted that specific security details cannot be disclosed. However, he assured that a unified defense system has been established and is being reinforced with new technical developments.

Mysnyk also noted that Russian forces regularly deploy sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the northern sector. To counter such attacks, Kyiv troops utilize anti-sabotage reserves and aerial reconnaissance.

“The enemy maintains a military presence along the entire border zone spanning hundreds of kilometers. They also fortify their positions on their side. Currently, we do not observe the formation of any large enemy grouping. However, we must consider their internal transport infrastructure, including railways, which allow them to relocate forces quickly if needed. We are closely monitoring this and preparing for various scenarios,” revealed Mysnyk.

On 28 January, Ukraine’s Air Force reported destroying 65 Russian drones during a massive attack involving 100 unmanned aerial vehicles. The assault injured at least eight civilians and inflicted damage on civilian infrastructure, including a power facility and residential buildings.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts