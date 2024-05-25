Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Finland plans to expel Russians arriving without valid reasons – Finnish Interior Minister says

Finland plans to expel Russians who arrive in the country without valid reasons, even if Russia refuses to accept them, according to the country’s Interior Minister.
byMaria Tril
25/05/2024
1 minute read
Finland's border crossing with Russia
The Nuijamaa Border Crossing Point in Lappeenranta, Finland. Credit: Yle.
Finland plans to expel Russians arriving without valid reasons – Finnish Interior Minister says

According to Finnish broadcaster Yle, Finland’s Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said that those arriving without valid reasons will be returned to Russia, even if Russia refuses to accept them.

Yle reported that this stance comes as part of a controversial draft border security law to prevent instrumentalized migration across Finland’s eastern border.

“The starting point is that a person attempting to cross the border without grounds will be returned to Russia, even if the Russian side refuses to accept them,” Rantanen said.

She didn’t specify how this would be implemented in practice.

The proposed legislation would suspend asylum applications at Finland’s border during its enforcement, with exceptions made for particularly vulnerable individuals such as children, disabled persons, and those facing the threat of capital punishment or torture in their home countries.

Rantanen disagreed with the Finnish Border Guard Union’s suggestion that vulnerability assessments should be conducted by the chief of the Border Guard Service or at least an officer with the rank of lieutenant or higher. “That’s not a very realistic option,” she said.

The Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said earlier in May that Finland’s border with Russia could be partially reopened once the “expulsion law” is adopted.

The Finnish government had indefinitely closed the border with Russia in April to counter a potential hybrid migration crisis.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts