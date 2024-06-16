Russo-Ukrainian war, day 844: Ukraine gains broad support at Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

Exclusive

Ukraine gears for EURO with “greatest-ever squad”; soldiers watch via Starlinks from front. With domestic football devastated, coach Rebrov built Ukraine’s “strongest-ever squad” from European leagues for EURO 2024, which commentator Vadim Skichko, himself in the military, will stream from the front via Starlink.

Military

Ukrainian forces destroy Russia’s artillery systems, armored vehicles on Kharkiv front. Failed attacks in Kharkiv and Lyman result in heavy losses for Russian forces.

As of 16 June 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 526310 (+1160)

Tanks: 7956

APV: 15269 (+6)

Artillery systems: 13913 (+58)

MLRS: 1104 (+1)

Anti-aircraft systems: 853

Aircraft: 359

Helicopters: 326

UAV: 11159 (+11)

Cruise missiles: 2296 (+3)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 18967 (+56)

Intelligence and technology

ISW: Western shells still arrive in limited amounts in Ukraine. Western military aid trickles in, easing Ukraine’s artillery deficit, but in limited quantities, decreasing Russia’s artillery advantage somewhat but not substantially impacting the frontline situation yet, ISW says, referring to Ukraine’s defense official.

International

Lithuanian President Nauseda urges Peace Summit participants to support tribunal for Russian war crimes. On 15-16 June, Ukraine hosted the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Zelenskyy considers Saudi Arabia for next Global Peace Summit. Saudi Arabia could be a potential host for the next Global Peace Summit, the Ukrainian leader said.

Canada to allocate additional funding to help Ukraine return its children from Russian deportation. According to Ukrainian authorities, nearly 20,000 children have been forcibly taken to Russia from occupied territories since 2022, and only 389 were returned back home.

Estonian PM warns: Territorial concessions to Russia to lead to war, not peace. At the inaugural session of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas delivered a stark warning against appeasing Russian aggression through territorial concessions, asserting that such actions would not yield peace but instead provoke a new, widespread conflict.

Eighty countries sign communiqué of Ukraine Peace Summit in Switzerland. Eighty countries alongside pro-Russian Hungary, Serbia joined four organizations in signing Switzerland’s Ukraine peace summit communiqué. South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Mexico among those abstained.

Austria’s total Ukraine humanitarian aid surpasses €250 million with new €10 million. Neutral Austria provides an additional €10 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine and Moldova from the Foreign Disaster Fund.

Humanitarian and social impact

WSJ: Russia aims to erase evangelical churches from occupied Ukraine. Aiming to reshape occupied areas, Russia cracks down on evangelical churches in occupied Ukraine, seen as instruments of US influence, while bolstering the Russian Orthodox Church.

Political and legal developments

Kyiv Pride March calls for unity, equality amid wartime. Military personnel, veterans, and diplomats joined Kyiv’s Pride March held on 16 June in the Ukrainian capital.

Trump threatens swift end to Ukraine aid if reelected. Trump threatens immediate cessation of Ukraine aid if reelected, as Western allies rush to secure long-term assistance guarantees amid fears of policy reversal.

Neutral Switzerland may jail its national for 3 years over fighting for Ukraine. Jona Neidhart, a Swiss who fought for Ukraine for two years, returned to Switzerland and surrendered, facing up to three years in prison for foreign military service.

Text of Ukraine peace summit communiqué finalized, FM Kuleba says. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced the finalized balanced text of the Peace Summit final declaration, incorporating Ukraine’s positions. Notably, the text has only 3/10 points of Ukraine’s peace formula.

