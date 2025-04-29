Support us on Patreon
Zelenskyy briefed on elimination of senior Russian general

Ukrainian officials confirmed the death of Russian General Moskalik in an explosion and announced enhanced counterintelligence actions.
byYuri Zoria
29/04/2025
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Zelenskyy via Telegram
Zelenskyy briefed on elimination of senior Russian general

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he was briefed by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko, regarding the elimination of senior officers from the Russian Armed Forces’ top command. Zelenskyy posted on his social media that “justice inevitably comes.”

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) and the Defense Ministry’s HUR have been actively targeting Russian officers implicated in war crimes and collaborators in Russian-occupied areas. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion, multiple reports have documented successful operations by Ukrainian partisans and alleged intelligence units, including the assassinations of high-ranking military officials and key collaborators. 

A source in the Ukrainian government confirmed to Liga that the individual killed was Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalyk. Moskalyk, who served as deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, died in an explosion on 25 April in Balashikha, Moscow Oblast.

The next day, Russian authorities detained a suspect, Ignat Kuzin, who, during interrogations, reportedly stated to Russia’s Investigative Committee that he was an agent of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU). Liga notes that Russian security forces are known for systematically using torture to extract confessions.

On 26 April, while aboard Air Force One en route to Pope Francis’ funeral, US President Trump appeared unaware of a car bomb in Moscow that killed a Russian general. When informed by reporters, he reacted with surprise, saying,

Wow. No, I just heard – you’re just telling me that for the first time.” He added the news was “hitting close to home” and promised, “If I hear anything, I’ll let you know.”

President Zelenskyy also received a report from SBU security service head Vasyl Maliuk on ongoing operations against Russian agent networks and saboteurs within Ukraine, noting “good results” from the agency.

Additionally, Zelenskyy announced that preparations are underway for new sanction measures against Russia.

“Today, I was presented with materials justifying necessary decisions. Relevant proposals are being prepared for submission to the National Security and Defense Council,” he said.

