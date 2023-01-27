Russo Ukrainian War. Day 338: Russian massive drones and missile attack kill 11 Ukrainians

Russian massive drones and missile attack kill 11 Ukrainians, injures 11. Ukrainian air defense destroys 47 Russian cruise missiles out of 55 launched. Ukrainian soldiers shoot down 24 Shahed drones during the previous night. Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows.

Daily overview — Summary report, January 27, 2023

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, January 27, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

[In the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Simferopol, all budget institutions, under the pretext of reform, received an instruction to reduce staff by 10 percent . It is also known that lists of persons subject to “optimization” must be drawn up by February 1 of this year.]During the past day, Ukrainian Air Force launched 8 air strikes against concentrations of Russian troops and 1 air strike against a Russian anti-aircraft missile complex.

[ Counter-intelligence measures are ongoing in some temporarily captured settlements of the Kherson Oblast. Russian occupiers are actively looking for Ukrainian patriots. In the building of the former Gornostaivsky Regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in the Kherson Oblast, the Russian invaders set up a torture chamber . Some can get into it simply because of a speculated suspicion of cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.]

Volyn, Polissya, Siversshchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the situation remains stable, and no enemy offensive groups were detected. However, the joint Russia-Belarus military exercises are ongoing, under the guise of which the Russian Federation is building up its aviation grouping in Belarus.

According to the updated information, over the past 24 hours, Russian forces conducted 44 air strikes. 18 of them with the use of “Shahed-136” attack drones. All kamikaze drones were intercepted . The adversary launched 70 missiles, and 47 of them were intercepted . Moreover, Russian forces conducted 125 MLRS attacks. Sadly, the air strikes have resulted in casualties among the civilian population and damage to civilian objects.

[Lyman and Avdiiv axes: Russian forces conducted unsuccessful actions to improve the tactical position. In the rest of the axis, it is defensive .]

“[Russian forces do not abandon their intentions to destroy the critical infrastructure of our state, strikes at civilian objects and homes of the civilian population.]

Air defence destroys 47 Russian cruise missiles out of 55 launched, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Air Force Command. “According to the data of the Air Force Command, the Russian forces used high-precision air and sea-based missiles:

In general, the Russian forces launched 55 air and sea-based missiles (up to 2 Kh-47 Kinzhal missiles, up to 40 Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles, up to 9 Kalibr missiles, 4 Kh-59 missiles). The forces and means of Air Defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 47 cruise missiles, 20 of them near the city of Kyiv. In addition, three of the four Kh-59 guided air missiles did not reach their targets.

Units of the Anti-Aircraft Missile Forces, fighter jets and mobile fire groups of the Air Force engaged in the fighting, coordinating their efforts with anti-aircraft units of other parts if Ukraine’s defence forces“.

Ukrainian soldiers shoot down 24 Shahed drones during night, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Ukrainian Air Force Command. “Russian occupiers resumed attacks on Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones on the night of 25-26 January. The UAVs were launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.

According to preliminary data, Russian forces launched 24 Shahed drones. All 24 were shot down by anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, mobile fire groups of the Air Force in cooperation with air defence units of other components of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.”

Kyiv City Military Administration reported the shooting down of about 15 Shahed drones over Kyiv.”

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 27 January 2023.

Losses of the Russian army

As of Friday 27 January, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel – about 124710 (+850),

Tanks – 3182 (+7),

Armoured combat vehicles – 6340 (+6),

Artillery systems – 2180 (+11),

Multiple rocket launchers –MLRS – 452 (+0),

Air defence means – 221 (+1),

Aircraft – 292 (+0),

Helicopters – 283 (+1),

Automotive technology and fuel tanks – 5001 (+15),

Vessels/boats – 18 (+0),

UAV operational and tactical level – 1941 (+33),

Special equipment – 199 (+4),

Mobile SRBM system – 4 (+0),

Cruise missiles – 796 (+47)

Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Hanna Malyar, Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine. “According to the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, given the catastrophic situation that has developed, Russian forces is actively using mobile crematoriums. In particular, a constant movement of about five such crematoriums are observed behind the frontline positions of the occupiers. Cremations take place without any identification and accounting of the bodies of the dead occupiers.”

According to Malyar, this way, the Russian command conceals huge losses of military personnel and continues to apply the traditional Russian practice of depriving the families of the dead of benefits and compensation advertised by Russian propaganda.”

Ex-Wagner commander witnessed comrades shot for fleeing, says his Norwegian lawyer, Reuters reports. “A former commander of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group who fled to Norway has spoken about how he witnessed some of his comrades being shot as they were trying to flee from the frontline in Ukraine, his Norwegian lawyer told Reuters.”

Humanitarian

Russian drones and missiles kill 11 Ukrainians on 26 January, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the press service of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service. “Since the beginning of the day on 26 January, 11 people have been killed and another 11 have been injured in Ukraine in missile attacks by Russia. It is reported that from 00:00 to 15:00, two fires broke out and 35 buildings were damaged due to missile and drone attacks.

The rescuers state 11 people have been killed, and another 11 have been injured. The most damaged buildings, in particular private and residential high-rise buildings, are in Kyiv Oblast.”

A Russian missile Kh-55 downed by Ukraine's air defense in Kyiv Oblast, northern Ukraine Russian massive missile attack on Ukraine this morning targeted the critical civilian infrastructure all over the country.

Ukraine’s Energy Minister: Worst situation with electricity supply in Kyiv, Odesa, and Vinnytsia Oblasts, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “Energy infrastructure targets were hit in several oblasts of Ukraine as a result of the recent missile attack by the Russian Federation. Emergency power outages have been introduced. The worst situation is currently observed in Kyiv, Odesa and Vinnytsia Oblasts.”

Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Ministry of the Agrarian Policy of Ukraine. “In January, the index of vessel departure from Ukrainian ports within the framework of the Black Sea Grain Initiative was 2.7, which corresponded to 2-3 vessels a day. This is one of the lowest indices in all the months of the initiative’s existence. This decrease was caused by the artificial blockade of the grain corridor by the Russian inspectors.

Despite this, the average tonnage of shipment per vessel remained at a level of 37,000 tonnes in January, which is the best indicator of all the time the corridor was active. However, it had no effect on the total number of vessel departures in January. Thus, only 2.4 million tonnes of grain left the ports this month, compared to 4 million metric tonnes in September and October, the Ministry reports.

In January, 540,000 tonnes of wheat left the ports, with 61,000 tonnes going to Africa. In total, Ukraine has sent 675 vessels with a cargo of 18.4 million tonnes within the framework of the grain initiative. Africa has 2.3 million tonnes, Asia has 5.1 million tonnes, Europe has 7.5 million tonnes, and the Middle East has 3.4 million tonnes.

A queue of 120 vessels formed at the entrance and exit of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. The vessel inspection duration rose to 10-15 days due to the lack of inspectors.”

Millions of refugees from Ukraine have crossed borders into neighbouring countries, and many more have been forced to move inside the country. The escalation of conflict in Ukraine has caused civilian casualties and destruction of civilian infrastructure, forcing people to flee their homes seeking safety, protection and assistance the UNHCR reports. As of 24 January:

Individual refugees from Ukraine recorded across Europe: 7,996,573 Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Republic of Moldova, Romania, Slovakia 2,447,026 Other European countries 2,677,737 Russian Federation, Belarus 2,871,810 Refugees from Ukraine registered for Temporary Protection or similar national protection schemes in Europe: 4,952,938 Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Republic of Moldova, Romania, Slovakia 2,447,356 Other European countries 2,505,582 Border crossings from Ukraine (since 24 February 2022): 17,923,566 Border crossings to Ukraine (since 28 February 2022): 9,770,241

Environmental

Blasts near Ukraine nuclear plant says UN watchdog; Russia calls it a provocation, Reuters reports. “The U.N.’s nuclear watchdog on Thursday reported powerful explosions near Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station and renewed calls for a security zone around the plant. A Russian official dismissed the comments by Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), saying they suggested Moscow could not uphold nuclear safety.

Russian forces seized the plant in early March, soon after invading neighbouring Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of firing around it near the front lines, prompting the IAEA to place experts at all of Ukraine’s five nuclear stations.

Grossi, who visited Ukraine last week, said IAEA monitors routinely reported explosions near the plant. Yesterday, eight strong detonations were heard at around 10 a.m. local time, causing office windows at the plant to vibrate, and more were audible today, he said in a statement.

But Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the head of Rosenergoatom, the company operating Russia’s nuclear plants, said Grossi’s comments were unfounded.”

Simulator for personnel of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant out of order because of Russians, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Energoatom, Ukraine’s nuclear power company. “The actions of the Russian occupiers have led to the stoppage of a unique full-scale simulator at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (the ZNPP).

The Russians deliberately block access to workplaces for FSS instructors, as they refused to cooperate with Russian forces and sign contracts with the fake JSC ‘Operating Organisation of the Zaporozhye NPP’,” the Ukrainian state company emphasised.

Trainings and qualification support on the full-scale simulator is an important component of operational activities for NPP safety, and it should be carried out systematically so that personnel retain and develop previously acquired skills, Energoatom explained.

This is how the International Atomic Energy Agency recommends maintaining the licensed readiness of NPP personnel and training them, and this is one of the requirements of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine.

Since the full-scale simulator cannot operate to the full extent now, it is not known how long Ukrainian nuclear experts will have the opportunity to either study or improve their qualifications, and this threatens the safety of operation of Europe’s largest nuclear facility, Energoatom emphasised.”

UNESCO Moves to Protect Odesa, Designating the City a World Heritage Site, The New York Times reports. “The United Nations cultural agency, UNESCO, designated the historic center of Odesa as a World Heritage Site and classified it as being “in danger” during a committee session in Paris on Wednesday, in a nod to the historic importance of a Black Sea port that Russia has battered with missiles as it tries to reconquer Ukraine.

France’s foreign minister, Catherine Colonna, traveled to the city on Thursday in a show of support, but her plans were interrupted by the threat of a Russian missile strike. “Thanks to a Russian missile, I experienced my first diplomatic bilateral meeting in a shelter,” Ms. Colonna wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo with Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the United Nations to designate Odesa as an endangered World Heritage Site in October, and the process was fast-tracked at the U.N. agency out of concern for the damage being done to the city’s many cultural sites. Including the city on the UNESCO list is intended to put pressure on Russia to refrain from attacking Odesa and gives the city access to more financial and technical assistance.

Gennadiy Trukhanov, the mayor of Odesa, has said the city is the intercultural capital of Ukraine, making it a symbol of the Ukrainian identity that President Vladimir V. Putin has denied exists and is intent on destroying. Mr. Trukhanov expressed gratitude to UNESCO after the announcement on Telegram, adding that he hopes for a new level of development, new opportunities and a new Odesa.

According to the agency, at least 236 cultural sites in Ukraine have been damaged since the Russian invasion began, including religious buildings, museums, monuments and libraries.”

Legal

Russia Lost Donbas Case at First International Court. What Does It Mean, European Pravda asks? “On January 25, the European Court of Human Rights published an interim verdict on the so-called “big Donbas case”. This decision has become an astonishing victory for Ukraine.

The Court confirmed that Russia has been carrying out a military invasion of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts since April 2014. From May 2014, Russian control over the occupied territories had become absolute. In the summer, the Russian Federation sent troops to Donbas full-scale. It is now legal and official that the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine has been going on for almost nine years.

In addition, the Court has ruled that Russia bears full responsibility for what happened under its occupation. The decision of the Court will have a real financial matter for many Ukrainian businesses and ordinary citizens who suffered from the Russian aggression in Donbas. […]

It decided that the Russian Federation controlled all the territory of the so-called “DPR” and “LPR” since May 11, 2014. “The finding that the Russian Federation had effective control over the relevant parts of Donbas controlled by the subordinate separatist administrations or separatist armed groups means that the acts and omissions of the separatists are attributable to the Russian Federation in the same way as the acts and omissions of any subordinate administration engage the responsibility of the territorial State,” the Court explains.”

PACE: Russian official rhetoric reveals genocidal intent to destroy Ukrainians, Ukrinform reports. “The Assembly notes that there is mounting evidence that the Russian official rhetoric used to justify the full-scale invasion and aggression against Ukraine, the so called “de-Ukrainianisation” process, carries characteristics of public incitement to genocide or reveals a genocidal intent to destroy the Ukrainian national group as such or at least part of it, reads the resolution. PACE recalls that the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, to which both Ukraine and the Russian Federation are parties, prohibits direct and public incitement to commit genocide and the attempt to commit genocide.

It [PACE] also notes with the utmost concern that some of the acts committed by Russian forces against Ukrainian civilians could fall under Article II of the Convention, such as killings and forcible transfer of children of one group to another group, for russification purposes through adoption by Russian families and/or transfer to Russian-run orphanages or residential facilities like summer camps,” the document says.

The resolution mentions “possible genocide” in Ukraine three times. In particular, the text refers to the war of aggression waged by the Russian Federation against Ukraine and “atrocities that flow from it (war crimes, crimes against humanity and possible genocide)”. It also contains a provision that the creation of an international special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine should not affect the ICC’s exercise of jurisdiction over war crimes, crimes against humanity and possible genocide committed in the context of the ongoing aggression. In addition, the resolution mentions already existing international and domestic accountability mechanisms to investigate, prosecute and, where appropriate, punish war crimes, crimes against humanity and possible genocide committed during the ongoing war.

The Assembly recalls that all States Parties to the Genocide Convention have a duty to punish genocide. As interpreted by the International Court of Justice, they also have an obligation to prevent genocide and a corresponding duty to act, which arises at the instant when the State learns of, or should normally have learned of, the existence of a serious risk that genocide will be committed,” reads the resolution.”

Ukraine’s Security Service exposes another traitor: Lieutenant Colonel “leakes” data to Russians, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing press services of the SSU, Office of the Prosecutor General and the State Bureau of Investigation. “The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), together with the State Bureau of Investigation, exposed an employee of one of the service’s divisions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, who conducted intelligence and subversive activities in favour of the Russian special services.

The State Bureau of Investigation notes that now, a report on suspicion of high treason is being prepared for the detained Lieutenant Colonel of the SSU, as well as a petition to the court to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention without a bail alternative. The sanction of the article provides for a penalty of up to a lifetime of imprisonment.”

Support

Britain wants to deliver Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine by end of March, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Reuters and Alex Chalk, British Deputy Defence Minister. “Earlier this month, Britain said it would send 14 of its main battle tanks, along with additional artillery support, to Ukraine. The intention is that it will be at the end of March, he told parliament in response to a question asking when the tanks would arrive in Ukraine. He said between now and then, Ukrainian forces would be trained intensively on how to operate and maintain the vehicles.”

Germany promises to supply Ukraine with Leopard tanks by end of March, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Tagesschau. “Boris Pistorius, Federal Minister of Defence of Germany, has promised to supply Ukraine with German Leopard 2 tanks by the end of March. Asked if this was a timely step to strengthen Ukraine ahead of Russia’s expected spring offensive, Pistorius said it was, as far as he knew, a timely one.”

Canada prepares to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Ottawa Citizen reports. “The Canadian Forces is looking at sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine but is still examining exact numbers it can donate, National Defence and industry sources say. […] The Canadian Forces has 112 Leopard 2s in its fleet. Some of the tanks are for training while others are armoured recovery vehicles. Those can recover disabled tanks as well as provide combat engineer support. […] Military insiders say Canada is hoping to provide at least 10 Leopard 2s, if not more.”

US will send Ukraine advanced Abrams tanks, but without “secret armour“, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Politico. “The Abrams tanks that the United States intends to transfer to Ukraine are the modern M1A2, not the A1, which the US military has in stock […]. The M1A2 Abrams has more advanced optics and a control system than the A1, which allows for more accurate targeting, and a separate thermal camera for the crew commander, allowing him independent identification of targets in any weather and battlefield conditions.

The new modification of the tank contains digitised control mechanisms, which allow machines to continuously and automatically exchange information, quickly track the location of allied machines, identify enemy positions and process artillery requests.

At the same time, those Abrams that Ukraine will receive will be deprived of the secret armour packages used by the American military, which include depleted uranium. The USA uses the same practice when selling tanks to other countries.[…] Abrams is significantly more effective in terms of firepower, accuracy and armour compared to the Soviet-era tanks currently used by Ukraine. However, they are more difficult to operate.

Currently, it is equally difficult to determine the timing of when Ukraine will receive Abrams tanks. They will be purchased from the industry. Tanks are assembled in only one place, at the state-owned General Dynamics plant in Ohio, which is currently loaded with new orders for Taiwan and Poland.”

France does not approve Leclerc tanks supply yet, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Catherine Colonna, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of France (European Pravda). “France has not yet approved the decision about supplying Ukraine with the Leclerc tanks but promises to help Ukraine with air defence strengthening.

Élisabeth Borne, the Prime-Minister of France, reported on 25 January that France continued to consider the possibility of handing its heavy Leclerc tanks over to Ukraine.”

Ukraine sets sights on fighter jets after securing tank supplies, Reuters reports. “Ukraine will now push for Western fourth generation fighter jets such as the US F-16 after securing supplies of main battle tanks, an adviser to Ukraine’s defence minister said. […] Ukraine’s Air Force has a fleet of ageing Soviet-era fighter jets that came off the assembly line before Kyiv even declared independence more than 31 years ago. The warplanes are used for intercept missions and to attack Russian positions.

If we get them (Western fighter jets), the advantages on the battlefield will be just immense… It’s not just F-16s (US multirole fighter jets): fourth generation aircraft, this is what we want, [Yuriy Sak, who advises Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, told Reuters by phone.]

Western military support has been vital for Kyiv and has rapidly evolved during the war. Before the invasion, even the idea of supplying lethal aid to Ukraine was highly controversial but Western supplies have since shattered taboo after taboo. They didn’t want to give us heavy artillery, then they did. They didn’t want to give us Himars systems, then they did. They didn’t want to give us tanks, now they’re giving us tanks. Apart from nuclear weapons, there is nothing left that we will not get, Sak said. […]

Justin Bronk, a researcher at the RUSI think tank in London, said Ukraine’s Air Force would benefit greatly from Western fighters in terms of air-to-air and potentially air-to-ground lethality. But he said on Twitter they would still be at high risk from Russian surface to air missiles, forcing them to fly very low near the front line, something that would dramatically reduce effective missile range and limit strike options.

Deputy White House national security adviser Jon Finer told MSNBC on Thursday that the United States would be discussing the idea of supplying fighter jets “very carefully” with Kyiv and its allies. We have not ruled in or out any specific systems.”

France and Italy soon to close deal on supplying Ukraine with SAMP/T air defence systems, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “France and Italy are close to finalising technical details regarding the supply of SAMP/T anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine. This was reported by two diplomatic sources to Reuters news agency on Thursday. Kyiv has repeatedly asked its Western allies for more air defence systems; in particular, Ukrainian officials asked in November for the SAMP/T air defence system, also known as the Mamba.

French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu will leave for Italy on Friday, where he is to meet with his Italian counterpart Guido Crozetto. Both sides are committed to making progress in the SAMP/T negotiations. […]

The system, created by a joint French-Italian consortium, can track dozens of targets as well as intercept 10 targets simultaneously and is the only European-made system capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.”

New Developments

EU condemns another Russian missile attack on Ukraine, Ukrinform “Last night and this morning, there has been another wave of Russian massive missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities. The EU condemns in the strongest possible terms Russia’s persisting heinous attacks against residential and medical facilities, and against Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, notably its energy, heating and water supply systems, reads the EU’s statement read out at the OSCE Permanent Council meeting on Thursday. The EU underscores that deliberate targeting of the civilian population or civilian objects is a war crime, so Russia’s political and military leadership, and all those responsible for the crimes committed, will be held to account.” Speed, number of tanks supplied is vital to Ukraine -Zelensky, Reuters “The key to providing tanks for Ukraine’s defence against Russia was speed and sufficient numbers, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday. In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy also said he had spoken to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and called for supplies of long-range missiles and aircraft to add to the commitments by the United States and Germany to provide advanced battle tanks.” Russia says tank promises show direct and growing Western involvement in Ukraine, Reuters “Russia said on Thursday it saw the promised delivery of Western tanks to Ukraine as evidence of direct and growing US and European involvement in the conflict. The Kremlin was reacting for the first time to announcementsby the United States and Germany on Wednesday that they would arm Ukraine with dozens of battle tanks in its fight against Russia. US President Joe Biden said the tanks pose no offensive threat to Russia and that they were needed to help the Ukrainians “improve their ability to manoeuvre in open terrain“. Zelenskyy: Putin is nobody to me after invading Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Sky News. “Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has stated that he is not interested in a meeting with Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, as Zelenskyy does not understand who makes decisions in Russia. Zelenskyy also said that Putin is nobody to him after the full-scale invasion.”

US at OSCE: Putin sees Ukraine and Belarus as part of his empire, Ukrinform “Russian President Putin, like the dictators of the past, denies the existence of sovereign nations and sees Ukraine and Belarus as parts of imperial Russia. Kremlin’s bid to deny Ukraine’s existence as a state, seize its territory by force, and subjugate its people to the Kremlin’s imperial rule is a threat to every single one of us, and not only to those who are Russia’s neighbors, US Permanent Representative to OSCE Michael Carpenter said at the OSCE Permanent Council meeting on Thursday. According to him, Russia is trying to wipe out the sovereignty of an entire, independent nation.”

Nuland: Sanctions against the Russian Federation may be eased if it withdraws its forces from Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda “Victoria Nuland, the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, believes that a possible condition for easing some of the sanctions implemented against Russia is the withdrawal of troops from all of Ukraine and an agreement to negotiate seriously.” PACE condemns Russia’s abuse of veto right in UNSC, Ukrinform reports, citing the PACE Resolution “Legal and human rights aspects of the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine”. “The Assembly considers the inability of the United Nations and its Security Council to counter the Russian aggression due to an abuse of the right to veto to be an existential threat to international rule-based order and the democratic security of Council of Europe member States, the resolution states. In this regard, the Assembly declared its support for all efforts and discussions on unblocking the situation at the United Nations and making the United Nations more efficient, including a call to request an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on potential limitations of the right of veto implicit in the Charter and general principles of law.” Ukraine’s Zelenskyy urges U.N. action on deportations, Reuters “President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged a senior U.N. official to help find a way to resolve what Ukrainian authorities decry as a serious consequence of 11 months of war – the deportation to Russia of thousands of adults and children. Ukraine has for months denounced reports of mass deportations to Russia, often to remote regions thousands of kilometres from Ukraine.”

Turkey to send floating power stations close to 🇺🇦 – Anadolu The power stations will be stationed in the ports of Romania to generate energy for around 1 mln 🇺🇦households & help 🇺🇦 deal with the damage of its energy system attacked by Russia's missiles & drones.

Turkey says it is “meaningless” to restore NATO dialogue with Sweden, Finland, Reuters “Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday it was “meaningless” to hold a trilateral meeting with Sweden and Finland to discuss their NATO bids after proteststhis month in Stockholm. Speaking at a news conference, Cavusoglu also said there is no offer to evaluate Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership seperately.” Russian GRU’s effort to block Sweden’s bid to join NATO, Ukrinform reports, citing Robert Lansing Institute, a US-based think tank. “Through a demonstrative burning of the Quran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (military intelligence) likely used exploited the unsuspecting leader of the ultra-right Hard Line party, Rasmus Paludan, with the mediation of a local journalist Chang Johannes Frick, who, according to numerous indications, is a Russian intelligence asset recruited to run psyops.”

The US Treasury Department officially designates the Russian mercenary group Wagner as a transnational criminal group Wagner Group has been actively aiding the Russian regular army in the invasion of Ukraine.

US recognises Wagner Group as transnational criminal organisation, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing US Department of the Treasury. “The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Thursday declared the Wagner Group private military company a transnational criminal organisation and imposed sanctions on individuals and entities associated with it.” Russia outlaws Meduza news site in latest media crackdown, Reuters “Russian authorities designated the independent news outlet Meduza an “undesirable organisation” on Thursday, effectively outlawing the site from operating in Russia and banning any Russian from cooperating with Meduza or its journalists. The designation is the latest in a years-long campaign by the Kremlin to curb independent media and stop their reporting from reaching ordinary Russians in a crackdown that has escalated since Russia invaded Ukraine last year. […] More than 50 organisations are on the “undesirable” list, including Russian investigative news outlets iStories and Proekt and Dutch-based Bellingcat.” One more country joins Crimean Platform: now there are more than 60 states , Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Emine Dzhaparova, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine. “Costa Rica has joined the Crimean Platform negotiation space for liberation of the peninsula. According to Dzhaparova, this unique format now brings together more than 60 states and international organisations from Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa.”

Russian artillery and tanks raze the city of Vuhledar to the ground Russia's assault on Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast (eastern Ukraine) is in full swing these days. Russian indiscriminate shelling of the city continues day and night.

Assessment