Russo Ukrainian War. Day 441: US announces a new $1.2 billion aid package to Ukraine

Ukraine’s air defense destroys 23 out of 25 Russian cruise missiles in an overnight strike. Prigozhin mocks Putin in a new video. The US announces a new $1.2 billion military aid package for Ukraine, including air defenses, ammo, and satellite imagery services.

Daily overview — Summary report, May 10

A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 10/05/23. There have been no notable changes to control since the last update. pic.twitter.com/CWYfxySgnN — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) May 10, 2023

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, May 10, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

Show the Content Day 441 of the russian full-scale military aggression against Ukraine has begun. During the day of May 9, the adversary launched 23x missile and 43x air strikes, 97x MLRS attacks. The enemy used various types of missiles for missile attacks, most of them were intercepted by Ukrainian defenders, but, unfortunately, some have hit their targets. In particular, 5x S-300 missiles hit the cities of Kup’yans’k, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Kostyantynivka. The likelihood of further missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high, as the enemy continues its terror tactics. The adversary focuses its main efforts on Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mar’inka axes, having conducted 46x attacks. The fiercest fighting is for the cities of Bakhmut and Mar’inka. Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes. Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary fired artillery at the settlements of Hasychivka, Zaliznyi Mist, Murav’i (Chernihiv oblast), Tovstodubove, Bachivs’k, Stari Vyrky, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Yunakivka, Mohrytsya, Popivka, Slavhorod (Sumy oblast), Hoptivka, Varvarivka, Buhruvatka, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Tykhe, Mala Vovcha, Budarky, Zemlyanky, Vil’khuvatka, Dvorichans’ke, and Khatnje (Kharkiv oblast). Kup’yans’k axis: the adversary attempted to improve its tactical situation, conducting offensive operations near the settlements of Masyutivka and Stel’makhivka, to no success. The invaders fired artillery and mortars at Kam’yanka, Kolodyazne, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlyns’k, Dvorichna, Kindrashivka, Lyman Pershyi, Tabaivka (Kharkiv oblast), and Stel’makhivka (Luhansk oblast). Lyman axis: the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives in the vicinity of Bilohorivka. Makiivka, Bilohorivka, Vesele (Luhansk oblast), Yampolivka, and Spirne (Donetsk oblast) were shelled with artillery. Bakhmut axis: the adversary continues to advance. During the day of May 9, it conducted unsuccessful offensives in the city of Bakhmut, as well as towards the settlements of Ivanivske and Stupochky. Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Zalizne, and New York, (Donetsk oblast) suffered from enemy shelling. Avdiivka axis: the adversary did not conduct any offensive operations. Russian aircraft launched an air strike in the vicinity of Avdiivka. The invaders shelled the settlements of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Pervomais’ke, Netaylove, and Karlivka (Donetsk oblast). Mar’inka axis: Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous enemy attacks in the vicinity of the city of Mar’inka. At the same time, Heorhiivka (Donetsk oblast) and other settlements were shelled by the enemy. Shakhtars’ke axis: the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations during the day of May 9. The invaders launched an air strike in the vicinity of Velyka Novosilka, shelled the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Velyka Novosilka. Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes: the adversary stays on the defensive. Russian aircraft launched air strikes at Orikhiv, Kizomys, and Stanislav. The invaders shelled the settlements of Vremivka, Novopil’ (Donetsk oblast), Ol’hivs’ke, Poltavka, Malynivka, Hulyaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Stepove, Kam’yans’ke, Plavni (Zaporizhzhia oblast), Antonivka, Molodizhne, and Zelenivka (Kherson oblast). In Enerhodar, the russian occupiers organized a so-called “evacuation” for family members of Zaporizhzhia NPP employees. Yet, the employees of the power plant are not allowed to leave the city. The so-called “authorities” put in office by the occupation forces announced the evacuation to recreation centers and hotels of Berdyans’k and Kyrylivka. However, those who agreed were taken to Rostov oblast (russia) and placed in tent camps. The situation was somewhat different in Velyka Bilozerka. Last week, most of the collaborators used their own vehicles to leave for Crimea. During the day of May 9, the Ukrainian Air Force launched 8x air strikes on the concentrations of troops and military equipment of the adversary, as well as 2x air strikes on the anti-aircraft missile systems. During the day of May 9, Ukrainian defenders intercepted 6x various-type UAVs of the enemy, 3x of them Shahed. The Ukrainian missile and artillery troops hit 1x command post, 4x concentrations of troops, 2x artillery units at their firing positions, and 1x electronic warfare station of the adversary.

Military Updates

Ukraine’s air defense destroys 23 out of 25 Russian cruise missiles in overnight strike. Air raid alert was announced in the middle of the night on Tuesday, 9 May, in all oblasts of Ukraine. During the night of 9 May, the Ukrainian air defense destroyed 23 out of 25 cruise missiles launched by the Russian aggressor. According to the commander of the Air Force, Mykola Oleksiuk, and the Chief Commander of the Armed Forces, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, in just two waves of attack, the Russian forces launched 25 cruise missiles of the Caliber and X-101/X-555 types.

Ukrainian soldiers complete the latest four-week instructor training course in Lithuania. After returning to Ukraine, the servicemen can train other Ukrainian soldiers. Their skills and knowledge will be applied at military training centers. “The Ukrainian soldiers learned military pedagogy, basics of marksmanship and weaponry, the skills needed to plan and conduct training sessions independently,” the Lithuanian Defense Ministry wrote.

Final plans for counteroffensive not yet approved by Zelenskyy – Ukraine Security Council Secretary. The final plans for the anticipated counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the timing and directions of troop movement, have not yet been approved by the country’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was stated by Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the Security and Defense Council, on the national telethon, Liga reports.

Ukraine has what it needs to successfully retake territory – US State Secretary Blinken. CNN reports that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken thinks Ukraine has the resources it needs to retake territory in an anticipated counteroffensive. “They have in place […] what they need to continue to be successful in regaining territory that was seized by force by Russia over the last 14 months,” he said at a joint news conference with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

Ukrainian military keeps working to exhaust Russians in Kherson Oblast – Ukrainian Command South. In recent days, Ukraine’s Defense Forces have destroyed four Russian artillery pieces, and hit ammunition storage facilities in the Russian-occupied eastern-bank part of Kherson Oblast three times, according to Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces.

Frontline report: Massive HIMARS raid makes Russians believe counteroffensive to start on May 9. Russian forces relocated at Bakhmut to prepare for a massive storming operation. At the same time, Ukrainians advanced in the Khromove area and the northeastern side of Bakhmut’s “citadel,” and conducted an extensive HIMARS raid, which made many Russian sources believe that Ukraine was going to launch its counteroffensive on 9 May close to midnight.

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

On 09 May 2023, the make-up of Russia’s annual Victory Day Parade in Red Square highlighted the materiel and strategic communications challenges the military is facing 15 months into the war in Ukraine. Over 8,000 personnel reportedly took part in the parade, but the majority were auxiliary, paramilitary forces, and cadets from military training establishments. The only personnel from deployable formations of regular forces were contingents of Railway Troops and military police. A vintage T-34 from a ceremonial unit was the sole tank on parade. Despite heavy losses in Ukraine, Russia could have fielded more armoured vehicles. The authorities likely refrained from doing so because they want to avoid domestic criticism about prioritising parades over combat operations.

Losses of the Russian army

Humanitarian

Arman Soldin, the Ukraine video coordinator for AFP, was killed by rocket fire in the outskirts of Bakhmut. He becomes the 55th media professional to lose his life to Russian aggression, based on data from the Kyiv-based Institute for Mass Information https://t.co/7M8dQrTatd — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 10, 2023

Kyiv Oblast discovers remnants of Russian missile, avoids casualties. Kyiv Oblast’s law enforcement officers discovered remnants of a Russian missile and a massive crater, resulting in some structural damage but thankfully no casualties. The revelation was made by Andriy Nebytov, the Kyiv Oblast Police Chief, in a message on Telegram: “Parts of an enemy missile were found in a populated area in one of the region’s districts. There is partial destruction of civil infrastructure. However, thanks to the skilled work of the Armed Forces’ air defense, we managed to avoid human casualties and turn another Russian cruise missile into scrap metal”.

Environmental

The EU considers prohibiting access to ports for vessels transporting Russian oil above the price caps. The EU proposed prohibiting access to ports for vessels that attempt to circumvent sanctions on Russian oil, transporting the oil with prices above the price caps, Bloomberg writes, referring to its sources. The outlet writes that the 11th package of EU sanctions on Russia, currently being negotiated, will reportedly focus on closing loopholes in the restrictions. The EU also proposed targeting vessels that switch off navigation systems as part of the planned sanctions package.

UK intel reports growing water scarcity issue in Russian-occupied Donetsk. In its latest intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, the British Defense Ministry reports on the ongoing water scarcity issue in Russian-occupied Donetsk, which has worsened since the 2022 invasion, and warns that the dearth of water in the area could worsen despite Russian attempts to remedy the situation.

Legal

Russian invaders abduct Ukrainian volunteer caring for elderly grandmother in occupied Melitopol. This is the second time that Illya Yenin has been abducted by the Russians and there are strong grounds for fearing that torture is being used to extract some surreal ‘confession’

Support

The first video of the Romanian-made 122mm APR-40 MLRS, which are already in service with one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' units. There were no official reports of the of these systems

Latvian FM calls for EU support of Ukraine’s membership on Europe Day. Latvian Foreign Minister, Edgars Rinkēvičs, has called for the European Union’s support for Ukraine’s bid to join the bloc. His remarks came as he congratulated Ukraine on its first synchronized celebration of Europe Day with the EU. Rinkēvičs expressed his sentiments in a morning tweet on Tuesday. He emphasized that a democratic, legal, and modern Latvia in a strong, effective, and united European Union is the basis for the country and society’s security and development. “Supporting Ukraine and its EU membership will make Europe even stronger. Happy Europe Day!” Rinkēvičs added.

European Commission president visits Kyiv to celebrate Europe Day. President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday, 9 May, to celebrate Europe Day.

Poland hands over 10 MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine. Poland has already transferred ten Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine as part of its military support. This was announced by Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak during his visit to Canada, according to Ukrinform.

Britain prepares to send long-range missiles to Ukraine – WP. Britain, which has prided itself on being ahead of its Western allies in introducing new weapons systems to Ukraine, such as Western-made tanks, now appears poised to send Kyiv the long-range missiles the Biden administration has long denied, the Washington Post reports.

US announces new military aid package for Ukraine, including air defenses, ammo, satellite imagery services. On 9 May, the US Department of Defense (DoD) announced a new security assistance package to “reaffirm the steadfast US support for Ukraine, including to bolster its air defenses and sustain its artillery ammunition needs.” The Pentagon says the package totals up to $1.2 billion and is being provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

New Developments

Ukraine condemns participation of Central Asian and Caucasian leaders in Moscow military parade. On May 9, 2023, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry expressed concern over the participation of the Armenian Prime Minister and the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan in an event held in Moscow’s Red Square. During the event, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is wanted by international justice for committing war crimes, justified the killing of Ukrainians, destruction of Ukrainian cities and villages, kidnapping of Ukrainian children, and repression against residents of occupied Ukrainian territories. On the night before the meeting, Russia launched 25 missiles against Ukraine, including 15 targeted at Kyiv, causing further deaths and destruction in Ukrainian lands.

A single tank (WWII-era) participated in Russia’s May 9th parade. On 9 May 2023, significantly fewer units of Russian military equipment, including just one tank from the World War II era, participated in the parade on Red Square in Moscow than in previous years. This observation was made by Oliver Alexander, an analyst referenced by Radio Liberty, based on parade footage. According to Alexander’s data, only 51 units of equipment rolled through Red Square this year. Last year, when the parade was already reduced compared to times before Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine, 131 combat machines participated. In 2021, there were 197, meaning a reduction of almost four times compared to the last year before full-scale war.