Australia’s promised donation of 59 retired M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine remains stalled, with the vehicles still awaiting US export approval, ABC reported on 28 April. More than six months after Australia’s government pledged the tanks as part of a A$245 million ($157.1 million) military aid package, the aging vehicles have yet to leave Australia. Defense figures, speaking anonymously to ABC, blamed resistance from the United States for the delay.

After US President Donald Trump’s pivot towards Russia upon taking office in January, his administration did not approve any new aid for Ukraine amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. The lack of transfer clearance for the Australian US-made tanks may be part of Trump’s policies. This comes amid Trump’s push for Kyiv-Moscow talks, allegedly to end the war.

Formal permission from the US is required before the American-made tanks can be transferred.

“We are starting to doubt if the Ukrainians actually want these vehicles—the tank roof is the weakest point of the Abrams and this is a drone war,” one defense official claimed.

Ukraine requested any available tanks from its allies on multiple occasions.

“There is also the concern that with a possible peace deal looming it would be embarrassing to have the tanks on board ships in the middle of the ocean, and there is also a lack of ranked personal that are necessary to babysit the assets at sea,” the official further speculated, talking to ABC,

ABC previously reported that Pentagon officials had advised against donating the old tanks due to alleged high maintenance costs and operational difficulties in Ukraine.

Despite the issues, Australia’s Department of Defense stated that “Australia remains on target to meet the delivery of the M1A1 Abrams in 2025,” and that work with Ukraine continues “in line with agreed arrangements for the gifting, including on delivery and sustainment.”

Australia’s fleet of 59 M1A1 Abrams tanks, purchased in 2007 but never deployed in combat, is being replaced by the newer M1A2 model equipped with a 120-millimeter cannon. Since Russia’s invasion, Australia has committed over A$1.5 billion in support for Ukraine, including more than A$1.3 billion in military aid.