Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Australian Abrams tanks promised to Ukraine remain stuck over US clearance

The 59 retired Australian M1A1 Abrams tanks promised to Ukraine haven’t left Australia yet as the US authorization is pending.
byYuri Zoria
29/04/2025
3 minute read
australian abrams tanks promised ukraine remain stuck over clearance army's m1a1 tank 4a67391a13781b6f3917147803131534 retired haven't left australia yet authorization pending australia’s donation remains stalled vehicles still awaiting export approval abc
Australian Army’s M1A1 Abrams tank. Source: Australian Defence Force
Australian Abrams tanks promised to Ukraine remain stuck over US clearance

Australia’s promised donation of 59 retired M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine remains stalled, with the vehicles still awaiting US export approval, ABC reported on 28 April. More than six months after Australia’s government pledged the tanks as part of a A$245 million ($157.1 million) military aid package, the aging vehicles have yet to leave Australia. Defense figures, speaking anonymously to ABC, blamed resistance from the United States for the delay.

After US President Donald Trump’s pivot towards Russia upon taking office in January, his administration did not approve any new aid for Ukraine amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. The lack of transfer clearance for the Australian US-made tanks may be part of Trump’s policies. This comes amid Trump’s push for Kyiv-Moscow talks, allegedly to end the war.

Formal permission from the US is required before the American-made tanks can be transferred.

“We are starting to doubt if the Ukrainians actually want these vehicles—the tank roof is the weakest point of the Abrams and this is a drone war,” one defense official claimed.

Ukraine requested any available tanks from its allies on multiple occasions.

There is also the concern that with a possible peace deal looming it would be embarrassing to have the tanks on board ships in the middle of the ocean, and there is also a lack of ranked personal that are necessary to babysit the assets at sea,” the official further speculated, talking to ABC,

ABC previously reported that Pentagon officials had advised against donating the old tanks due to alleged high maintenance costs and operational difficulties in Ukraine.

Australian Abrams tanks face delivery hurdles to Ukraine

Despite the issues, Australia’s Department of Defense stated that “Australia remains on target to meet the delivery of the M1A1 Abrams in 2025,” and that work with Ukraine continues “in line with agreed arrangements for the gifting, including on delivery and sustainment.”

Australia’s fleet of 59 M1A1 Abrams tanks, purchased in 2007 but never deployed in combat, is being replaced by the newer M1A2 model equipped with a 120-millimeter cannon. Since Russia’s invasion, Australia has committed over A$1.5 billion in support for Ukraine, including more than A$1.3 billion in military aid.

 

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts