Some 400 Ukrainian soldiers have started US Abrams tank training, Pentagon says – NYT

An M1 Abrams tank. Photo by Spc. Kevin Brown/DVIDS

According to the Pentagon, the first group of about 400 Ukrainian soldiers has started training in Germany on how to operate and maintain American M1 Abrams tanks, The New York Times reported on 27 May.

In Germany, approximately 200 troops, equivalent to an armored battalion, have commenced combined arms training at Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels training ranges, according to a statement by Lt-Col Garron Garn, a spokesperson for the Pentagon.

The instruction provided includes basic soldiering tasks such as marksmanship and medical skills, as well as platoon and company-level training, progressing to larger exercises involving battalion-size units engaging in simulated confrontations.

The spokesperson stated that other 200 Ukrainian soldiers started training on tank refueling and maintenance procedures, according to NYT.

Previously announced by Defense Department officials, approximately 31 tanks were designated for shipment to Germany as part of a training program for Ukrainian troops, anticipated to last 10 to 12 weeks, with combat-ready tanks expected to arrive in Ukraine by the fall.

Tags: Abrams M1, MBT