Reuters: US to provide Ukraine with depleted uranium munitions

bySerge Havrylets
02/09/2023
M1 Abrams tank at Grafenwöhr Training Area in Germany, 1986. File photo: Wikimedia Commons
The new US military aid package will include depleted uranium munitions for the first time, according to Reuters.

Two unnamed US officials told Reuters that the Biden Administration has already approved the decision to provide Ukraine with depleted uranium munitions, which will be included in the upcoming US military aid package.

The armor-piercing ammunition could be fired from US Abrams tanks, which, according to a person familiar with the matter, will be delivered to Ukraine in the coming weeks, Reuters reported.

The upcoming military aid package would cost between $240 million and $375 million, depending on what it includes, one of the US officials told Reuters.

