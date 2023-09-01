Ukraine intel chief says Russia delivered first nuclear warheads to Belarus

The first nuclear warheads have been delivered to Belarus from the Russian Federation. Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, stated this in an interview, Ukrinform reports.
“By the way, concerning the nuclear weapons in Belarus, the first warheads were delivered just a few days ago. Before that, large-scale training was conducted on nuclear simulators. I read the original documents on the outcome of that training. The documents look quite ugly for Belarus. Russia’s 12th General Directorate, the agency responsible for these weapons, wrote that the training on nuclear simulators for the Iskander system, which are stationed in Belarus in small numbers, showed that Belarus was completely unprepared for using such weapons. However, the Belarusians showed the highest possible result in using Tochka U missiles,” he added.
- On 25 May, the defense ministers of Russia and Belarus signed agreements on deploying tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory.
- On 14 June, Belarus ruler Aliaksandr Lukashenka claimed that Russian nuclear weapons were already being delivered to his country.
- On 16 June, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that “the first nuclear warheads have been delivered to the territory of Belarus.”
