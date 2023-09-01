Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine intel chief says Russia delivered first nuclear warheads to Belarus

Russia delivered the first nuclear warheads to Belarus “a few days ago,” according to Ukraine’s spy chief.
byYuri Zoria
01/09/2023
2 minute read
ukraine chief of the main intelligence directorate
Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Source: Armyinform
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



The first nuclear warheads have been delivered to Belarus from the Russian Federation. Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry,  stated this in an interview, Ukrinform reports.

“By the way, concerning the nuclear weapons in Belarus, the first warheads were delivered just a few days ago. Before that, large-scale training was conducted on nuclear simulators. I read the original documents on the outcome of that training. The documents look quite ugly for Belarus. Russia’s 12th General Directorate, the agency responsible for these weapons, wrote that the training on nuclear simulators for the Iskander system, which are stationed in Belarus in small numbers, showed that Belarus was completely unprepared for using such weapons. However, the Belarusians showed the highest possible result in using Tochka U missiles,” he added.

  • On 25 May, the defense ministers of Russia and Belarus signed agreements on deploying tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory.
  • On 14 June, Belarus ruler Aliaksandr Lukashenka claimed that Russian nuclear weapons were already being delivered to his country.
  • On 16 June, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that “the first nuclear warheads have been delivered to the territory of Belarus.”

Read also:

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts