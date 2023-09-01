Ukraine intel chief says Russia delivered first nuclear warheads to Belarus

The first nuclear warheads have been delivered to Belarus from the Russian Federation. Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, stated this in an interview, Ukrinform reports.

“By the way, concerning the nuclear weapons in Belarus, the first warheads were delivered just a few days ago. Before that, large-scale training was conducted on nuclear simulators. I read the original documents on the outcome of that training. The documents look quite ugly for Belarus. Russia’s 12th General Directorate, the agency responsible for these weapons, wrote that the training on nuclear simulators for the Iskander system, which are stationed in Belarus in small numbers, showed that Belarus was completely unprepared for using such weapons. However, the Belarusians showed the highest possible result in using Tochka U missiles,” he added.