Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Warsaw demands explanations from Belarus after two helicopters violated Polish airspace

byOlena Mukhina
04/08/2023
1 minute read
Polish PZL W-3 Sokół helicopter
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Warsaw has provided evidence which confirms a violation of the Polish border by two helicopters bearing Belarusian flags on 1 August to Minsk, RMF24 reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland has announced that its embassy in Minsk provided “detailed information confirming that on 1 August 2023, two Belarusian military helicopters violated Polish airspace” to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus.

“The provided data contradicts the position expressed by Belarus in its official statements of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defense Ministry. We call on the Belarusian side to urgently give an explanation on the incident, correct its position on this event, and cease all provocations along the Polish-Belarusian border,” stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland.

Earlier, in response to the border breach, Minister of National Defense, Mariusz Błaszczak instructed the increase in troops and the allocation of additional resources, including the deployment of helicopters.

Poland deploys combat helicopters near Belarus border amid rising tensions

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts