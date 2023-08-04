Warsaw demands explanations from Belarus after two helicopters violated Polish airspace

Warsaw has provided evidence which confirms a violation of the Polish border by two helicopters bearing Belarusian flags on 1 August to Minsk, RMF24 reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland has announced that its embassy in Minsk provided “detailed information confirming that on 1 August 2023, two Belarusian military helicopters violated Polish airspace” to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus.

“The provided data contradicts the position expressed by Belarus in its official statements of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defense Ministry. We call on the Belarusian side to urgently give an explanation on the incident, correct its position on this event, and cease all provocations along the Polish-Belarusian border,” stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland.

Earlier, in response to the border breach, Minister of National Defense, Mariusz Błaszczak instructed the increase in troops and the allocation of additional resources, including the deployment of helicopters.