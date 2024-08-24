Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Belarus, China agree to strengthen cooperation in trade and security

China has solidified its position as Belarus’s second-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade exceeding $8.4 billion last year, according to Chinese officials.
byMaria Tril
24/08/2024
2 minute read
Chinese-Premier-Li-Qiang-and-Belarusian-Prime-Minister-Roman-Golovchenko
Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko in Minsk on 22 August. Credit: Xinhua/Rao Aimin
Belarus, China agree to strengthen cooperation in trade and security

Belarus and China announced plans to bolster their cooperation across multiple sectors, including energy, finance, trade, and security.

According to China’s Foreign Ministry, the agreement was reached during a meeting between Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko in Minsk.

The joint statement reportedly outlined intentions to “deepen bilateral trade and investment cooperation” and “expand inter-bank credit and financial cooperation and bilateral financial interaction. “

Both nations desired to increase the use of local currencies in their economic transactions. Beijing and Minsk are also likely to increase the share of local currencies in bilateral trade, investment, credit, and other economic operations and intend to create an effective settlement system in national currencies for their business entities.

Belarus aims to deepen collaboration with China’s Greater Bay Area, an economic region encompassing nine major cities, including Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Zhuhai, where many of China’s tech companies are headquartered.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry reports that China is Belarus’s second-largest trading partner and its largest in Asia. Trade between the two countries exceeded $8.4 billion last year.

The two nations also agreed to enhance security cooperation. Both sides will allegedly strengthen cooperation in defense, justice, law enforcement, and security, including training of military personnel, and will jointly combat cybercrime and transnational crime.

This meeting follows Li’s recent state visit to Russia, his first as China’s premier. Belarus and China remain key allies of Russia as Western sanctions increasingly isolate Moscow on the international stage.

 Belarus joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on 4 July, a Eurasian political, economic, and defense organization led by Russia and China. On 8 July, Chinese and Belarusian militaries conducted joint military drills near the Ukrainian and Polish borders.

While China officially maintains neutrality regarding Russia’s war in Ukraine and denies providing lethal aid to Moscow, Beijing and Moscow continue to strengthen their ties.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts