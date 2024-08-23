Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Biden announces anti-tank missiles, more ammo ahead of Ukraine’s Independence Day

US President Joe Biden, in a recent conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reaffirmed America’s steadfast support for Ukraine and announced a new military aid package aimed at bolstering the nation’s defense ahead of its Independence Day.
byOlena Mukhina
23/08/2024
1 minute read
czech republic ammunition initiative
Some 155mm artillery rounds. Photo from open sources
Biden announces anti-tank missiles, more ammo ahead of Ukraine’s Independence Day

US President Joe Biden has spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and announced new military aid ahead of Ukraine’s Independence Day, according to the White House.

The US president expressed America’s unwavering support for Ukraine and assured that it would remain a free, sovereign, and independent state.

“Make no mistake: Russia will not prevail in this conflict. The independent people of Ukraine will prevail—and the United States, our Allies, and our partners will continue to stand with them every step of the way,” said Biden.

He also announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which will include air defense missiles to protect Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, equipment to combat drones, anti-tank missiles, ammunition, and mobile rocket systems.

Additionally, today, the US imposed sanctions against nearly 400 legal entities and individuals who are aiding Russia in the war and facilitating the circumvention of sanctions.

Earlier, the Pentagon reaffirmed Ukraine’s right to strike across the border, including Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Pentagon reaffirms Ukraine’s right to strike across border, including Russia’s Kursk

However, despite backing Ukraine’s actions against Russia, Washington continues to restrict Ukraine from using US-supplied ATACMS missiles for deep strikes inside Russia.

Read more: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts