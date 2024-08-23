Biden announces anti-tank missiles, more ammo ahead of Ukraine’s Independence Day

US President Joe Biden has spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and announced new military aid ahead of Ukraine’s Independence Day, according to the White House.

The US president expressed America’s unwavering support for Ukraine and assured that it would remain a free, sovereign, and independent state.

“Make no mistake: Russia will not prevail in this conflict. The independent people of Ukraine will prevail—and the United States, our Allies, and our partners will continue to stand with them every step of the way,” said Biden.

He also announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which will include air defense missiles to protect Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, equipment to combat drones, anti-tank missiles, ammunition, and mobile rocket systems.

Additionally, today, the US imposed sanctions against nearly 400 legal entities and individuals who are aiding Russia in the war and facilitating the circumvention of sanctions.

Earlier, the Pentagon reaffirmed Ukraine’s right to strike across the border, including Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

However, despite backing Ukraine’s actions against Russia, Washington continues to restrict Ukraine from using US-supplied ATACMS missiles for deep strikes inside Russia.

