The news came after the Ukrainian Security Service disclosed uncovering 11 spy networks since the start of 2024.
byOlena Mukhina
09/05/2024
2 minute read
The counterintelligence officers of Ukraine during the detention of a Mykolaiv collaborator. Credit: SBU
Russian spy sentenced to 15 years for assisting Russians in attacks on Mykolaiv Oblast

A Russian spy who helped invaders conduct shelling with incendiary munitions and rockets from “Grad” multiple rocket launchers, as well as identify targets for “Shahed” drone attacks in Mykolaiv Oblast, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to the Security Service of Ukraine.

In April 2024, Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the agency, said that the Security Service of Ukraine uncovered 11 spy networks since the beginning of the year.

It also apprehended dozens of Russian collaborators and agents who spied inside the Ukrainian Army near the Ukraine-Russian border and spread propaganda in pro-Russian churches across the country.

The agency noted that the spy provided coordinates of targets with his “recommendations” to adjust the attacks on vital Ukraine’s objects. He was arrested in May 2023 during a special operation of the Security Service, during which law enforcement seized his phone, where images of the objects and messages with Russian intelligence curators were found.

As the investigation established, a local resident, conscripted into a military unit in Mykolaiv Oblast, was remotely recruited by Russian intelligence in 2022.

Communication between him and his Russian instructors took place through an anonymous chat in one of the popular messengers. The traitor received rewards for his assistance to the occupiers, which were deposited into his cryptocurrency wallet.

Based on the collected evidence, the court found the collaborator guilty under Article 111, which is the state treason committed during wartime, jailed him for 15 years in prison, and confiscated his property.

