Russian troops could continue fighting for another two years due to its large stockpile of old Soviet-era equipment, former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ihor Romanenko, told in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

As of January 2025, the situation on the Ukrainian front lines and Russia’s Kursk Oblast remains fluid, with both Kyiv and Moscow troops engaged in intense fighting. This month, Ukraine initiated its second offensive into Kursk, building on the momentum from its earlier operations in August 2024. Meanwhile, Russia continues its multi-pronged offensives across Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts while leveraging drone and missile strikes to target Ukrainian infrastructure in the rear.

Romanenko explained that Russia possesses a significant amount of Soviet-era military equipment, much of which is being modernized or combined to create operational units. Despite its age, the equipment remains functional—it fires, moves, and is deployed to the front lines.

Regarding personnel, technical analysis suggests that Russia will be able to maintain its armed forces for another 4-5 years.

Romanenko also noted that since last summer, Russia has increased its monthly military personnel supply from 35,000 to 55,000 soldiers.

He pointed out that in terms of ammunition, North Korea alone provides 60% of munitions to Russia, having recently delivered over 2.5 million rounds. By comparison, all of Europe has sent only one million rounds over the past year and a half.

Romanenko emphasized that Europe is moving slowly to restore its defense industry’s production capabilities, and at this rate, the situation could become even more perilous.

He also highlighted that in 2014 and 2022, if considering conventional (non-nuclear) military capabilities, the Russian military had a larger combat potential than all European countries combined—excluding the US.

Earlier, North Korea deployed civilian trucks modified to conceal rocket launchers to Russia’s Kursk Oblast, where combined Russian-North Korean forces are engaged in combat with Ukrainian troops.

The disguised launchers represent the latest escalation in North Korea’s military support for Russia’s war effort, adding to an arsenal that includes anti-tank missiles, howitzers, and rocket systems. These weapons support a North Korean force of 12,000 troops that has already lost one-third of its personnel since deploying to Kursk in October.

Read more: