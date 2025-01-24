Support us on Patreon
Forbes: North Korea deploys parade-tested hidden launchers to aid Russians in Kursk

Civilian trucks concealing rocket artillery, first shown in a 2023 Pyongyang parade, have appeared on the battlefield where North Korean forces have lost one-third of their troops.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
24/01/2025
2 minute read
North Korea’s disguised rocket launchers. Photo: North Korean state media
North Korea has deployed civilian trucks modified to conceal rocket launchers to Russia’s Kursk Oblast, where combined Russian-North Korean forces are engaged in combat with Ukrainian troops, Forbes war correspondent David Axe reports.

The disguised launchers represent the latest escalation in North Korea’s military support for Russia’s war effort, adding to an arsenal that includes anti-tank missiles, howitzers, and rocket systems. These weapons support a North Korean force of 12,000 troops that has already lost one-third of its personnel since deploying to Kursk in October.

The 12-tube launchers, capable of firing 122-millimeter rockets with a 19-mile range, are disguised as ordinary box trucks. These vehicles were previously displayed during a 2023 military parade in Pyongyang alongside other civilian vehicles modified for military purposes.

“Hiding launchers in civilian trucks might help those trucks move into position ahead of a sneak attack on an unprepared foe,” Axe notes. “It doesn’t help them avoid Ukrainian artillery and drones on a battlefield where Russian regiments are already using many thousands of civilian vehicles for military purposes.”

The covert rocket systems are operating in Kursk Oblast, where 60,000 Russian and North Korean troops are attempting to dislodge 20,000 Ukrainian forces from a roughly 500-square-kilometer salient. The area, which Ukrainian forces captured in August when they seized about 1,000 square kilometers, has since been reduced by about half. They join other North Korean military hardware in the region, including Bulsae-4 anti-tank missile launchers, M1989 170-millimeter howitzers, and M1991 240-millimeter rocket launchers.

“The Ukrainians have rarely hesitated to blow up civilian-style vehicles they locate near the front line. They’ll surely hesitate even less now that they know the North Koreans are stashing rockets in box trucks,” he writes.

According to US Army assessments, the system’s effectiveness may be limited due to its lower precision than conventional artillery. With Russia losing over 250 similar BM-21 launchers in 35 months of conflict, Axe questions whether North Korea can deploy enough disguised units to achieve effective barrage capabilities.

