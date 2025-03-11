Russian forces are advancing in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, fortifying positions and reinforcing troops in the eastern part of Sudzha, according to analysts from the DeepState project.

The battle for control over the Kursk front has recently reached a critical juncture as Russian forces intensify their offensive operations, significantly limiting Ukraine’s strategic options. Russian troops have advanced further into the region, making key territorial gains while leveraging overwhelming drone warfare to disrupt Ukrainian logistics and supply chains.

The most intense Russian activity is in the east, where Russian troops have made gains near Myrne and Zozulivka while continuing to strengthen their foothold in Sudzha.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defense Forces are holding defensive lines to contain Russian pressure and stabilize the situation, though analysts note that “this remains extremely difficult.”

On the right flank near Huievo, Ukrainian forces have managed to slow the advance of North Korean troops, but “for how long remains uncertain.” Experts suggest that North Korean forces are “doing the heavy lifting” for Russia.

On the left flank, Russian forces are focusing their efforts along the border with Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast, particularly in the Zhuravka-Novenske sector. They are attempting to push toward Basivka while Ukrainian forces work to disrupt these movements with strikes on Russian troop concentrations and advances.

Last week, nearly 100 Russian troops used the local gas pipeline to approach Ukrainian positions near Sudzha.

Later, Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed that Ukrainian airborne assault forces eliminated Russian sabotage and assault groups that moved through a branch of the pipeline in an attempt to establish a foothold on the outskirts of Sudzha.

Related: