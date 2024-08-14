Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine’s defense forces destroy Russian Su-34 in Kursk Oblast

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the successful downing of a Russian Su-34 in Kursk Oblast during an overnight combat mission.
byMaria Tril
14/08/2024
2 minute read
Russian su-34
Russia’s Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft. Illustrative image: Wikipedia Commons/Vitaly V. Kuzmin
Ukraine’s defense forces destroy Russian Su-34 in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter bomber in Russia’s Kursk Oblast overnight into 14 August, according to a statement from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“On the territory of Kursk Oblast (Russian Federation), during the execution of a combat mission, the forces and means of the anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force of Ukraine’s Armed Forces destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber,” the General Staff reported.

This development comes amid ongoing Ukrainian military operations in Russian territory. Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, recently claimed that Ukrainian forces have taken control of 1,000 square kilometers of Russian land. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a video on social media in which Syrskyi stated that Ukrainian forces now control 74 settlements in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. According to the geolocated footage, ISW reported that Ukraine controls about 41 settlements in the region.

In response to the Ukrainian incursion, Russia’s Belgorod Oblast has introduced a state of emergency at the regional level. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has indicated plans to escalate this to a federal-level state of emergency.

The destruction of the Su-34 follows reports of explosions at a military airfield in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Oblast. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalists published a NASA satellite image showing a fire near the Savasleyka airfield after a nighttime drone attack. This airfield is known to host MiG-31K fighters capable of carrying Kinzhal missiles.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported a large-scale drone attack on military targets within Russian territory overnight into 14 August, claiming to have intercepted over 100 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). According to Russian officials, about 17 drones were shot down over Belgorod, 11 over Nizhny Novgorod, nine over Volgograd, three over Bryansk, two over Orel, and one over Rostov Oblasts.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts