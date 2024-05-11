Russian Defense Ministry claims drone, missile attack in Belgorod, Volgograd, Kursk oblasts overnight

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that on the night of 11 May, Belgorod, Volgograd, and Kursk oblasts were attacked by drones.

Russian air defenses allegedly “prevented a number of attempts to carry out attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation using the RM-70 ‘Vampir’ multiple launch rocket system and unmanned aerial vehicles of the aircraft type,” the ministry reported.

The ministry claimed that “21 missiles and nine UAVs were shot down over the territory of the Belgorod Oblast, seven UAVs were intercepted and destroyed over the territories of the Kursk and Volgograd oblasts.”

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, “The air defense system was activated over Belgorod and the Belgorod district – several air targets were shot down on their way to the city.” The attack reportedly damaged houses, apartments, and cars. According to Gladkov, there were injured people.

Kursk oblast Governor Roman Starovoyt said that “as a result of the use of electronic warfare means in the town of Tym, two aircraft-type UAVs were intercepted.” One reportedly crashed near a hospital building and damaged windows in residential buildings.

Russian governors claim that Ukrainian drones attack the cities. Ukraine’s military has not confirmed the information.

Some Russian Telegram channels showed videos of the night attack in Russia.

