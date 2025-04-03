Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Forbes: 660-pound rockets obliterate russian helicopters at belgorod base

A Russian soldier’s video assessment revealed the extent of damage to four helicopters hit by Ukrainian HIMARS rockets containing 720,000 tungsten fragments.
byMaria Tril
03/04/2025
3 minute read
HIMARS fire
A HIMARS fires a round of ATACMS. Credit: Dean Johnson
Forbes: 660-pound rockets obliterate russian helicopters at belgorod base

    A precision strike by Ukrainian forces destroyed four Russian helicopters at a base in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast using US-made HIMARS missile launchers, as Ukrainian special forces monitored the operation with surveillance drones.

    “The target was engaged,” the Ukrainian special operations command reported about the 24 March attack that hit two Mil Mi-8 transport helicopters and two Kamov Ka-52 gunships.

    Four M30 rockets, each weighing 660 pounds and containing 180,000 tungsten fragments, struck the aircraft from as far as 57 miles away. Video evidence of the destruction emerged eight days later when a Russian soldier’s assessment of the damage began circulating online.

    “Oh well, direct hit,” the soldier said in footage translated by Estonian analyst WarTranslated. The soldier documented extensive damage while speaking to a comrade by phone. He said that “kerosene is pouring out” of Ka-52 number 96 and reporting “spillage in the front.”

    The soldier added that one Mi-8 helicopter had “kerosene fucking pouring” from it with blast damage “to the ass” that severed a rotor blade.

    The widespread destruction reflected the specific design of the M30 rockets and larger ATACMS missiles, which release thousands of submunitions or fragments to target vulnerable assets like personnel and helicopters.

    The US Army tested the two-ton M39 ATACMS missile by targeting mock airfields with parked helicopters and trucks. Test footage showed submunitions tearing through the rotorcraft and vehicles.

    The Belgorod strike occurred as Ukrainian forces conducted a limited incursion into the oblast after retreating from neighboring Kursk, Russia. Ukrainian brigades initially made modest gains by “taking advantage of the emeny’s communication and coordination problems,” according to the Ukrainian Center for Defense Strategies, though they’ve since withdrawn facing Russian counterattacks.

    The helicopter strike appeared to be retaliation for a 13 March Russian artillery attack that caught three Ukrainian Mi-8 or Mi-17 assault helicopters on the ground in Novopavlivka, approximately 35 miles behind the front line near Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine. A cluster munition strike destroyed up to three Ukrainian helicopters and killed two aviators.

    Read also:

    You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

    To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

    You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

    Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



      Euromaidan Press

      We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

      Related Posts